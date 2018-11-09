Apple strikes a deal to bring the iPhone, Apple Watch, and more to Amazon

Apple and Amazon have had something of a contentious relationship over the past few years, but the two tech behemoths recently decided to embark on a new partnership in the name of commerce. According to a new report from CNET, Apple products like the iPhone, the iPad, and the Apple Watch Series 4 will be available for purchase on Amazon’s website in just a few weeks.

Though some Apple products were previously available for purchase on Amazon via third-party sellers, the new deal will bring Apple-authorized sellers into the mix. What’s more, the new agreement will make Apple products on Amazon available across a number of different countries, including the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan, and India.

In a statement on the new partnership provided to CNET, an Amazon spokesperson said: “Amazon is constantly working to enhance the customer experience, and one of the ways we do this is by increasing selection of the products we know customers want. We look forward to expanding our assortment of Apple and Beats products globally.”

Incidentally, the new partnership will see a slew of Apple hardware come to Amazon, from the iPhone to Apple’s line of Beats headphones. But one product that will not be available for purchase on Amazon is Apple’s own HomePod. That notwithstanding, this deal seems to be a win-win arrangement for both companies. especially with the holiday shopping season just around the corner.

As for what the new arrangement means for existing third-party sellers, they will reportedly have to “apply with Apple to become authorized resellers on Amazon.”