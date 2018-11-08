Newegg’s Black Friday ad has arrived: Laptops, keyboards, mice, and gaming

We’re still more than two weeks out from Black Friday, but most of the major retailers have already shared their ads with the public earlier than they usually do, from Target to Walmart to Best Buy. Newegg decided to join in on the fun as well on Thursday with its own 20-page Black Friday “Ultimate Sale” ad, shared on its website.

If you frequent Newegg.com, you can probably guess which categories are best represented in the sale: computers, and computer components. There are a few surprises as well though, including an Xbox One X.

Here are the highlights of the Newegg Black Friday Ultimate Sale, which begins on November 19th at 9:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM ET, and ends on November 24th at 11:59 PM PT / 2:59 PM ET:

Laptops

Keyboards and mice

Monitors

Gaming

Remember, these deals won’t go live until the week of Thanksgiving, so don’t go trying to buy anything quite yet!