Newegg’s Black Friday ad has arrived: Laptops, keyboards, mice, and gaming

We’re still more than two weeks out from Black Friday, but most of the major retailers have already shared their ads with the public earlier than they usually do, from Target to Walmart to Best Buy. Newegg decided to join in on the fun as well on Thursday with its own 20-page Black Friday “Ultimate Sale” ad, shared on its website.
If you frequent Newegg.com, you can probably guess which categories are best represented in the sale: computers, and computer components. There are a few surprises as well though, including an Xbox One X.
Here are the highlights of the Newegg Black Friday Ultimate Sale, which begins on November 19th at 9:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM ET, and ends on November 24th at 11:59 PM PT / 2:59 PM ET:
Laptops
- ASUS ROG STRIX Scar Edition 15.6” 120Hz display GeForce GTX 1050 4GB VRAM Quad Core i7-7700HQ (up to 3.8GHz), 8GB DDR4, 128GB PCIEG3x4 NVME SSD + 1TB Hybrid Drive – GL503VD-EB72 Gaming Laptop: $799.99 (save $199.01)
- Acer Laptop Aspire 5 A515-51G-53V6 Intel Core i5 8th Gen 8250U (1.60 GHz) 8 GB Memory 256 GB SSD NVIDIA GeForce MX150 15.6″ Windows 10 Home 64-Bit: $499.99 (save $200)
- MSI GL Series GL63 8RC-077 15.6″ FHD GTX 1050 i5-8300H 8 GB Memory 128 GB SSD 1 TB HDD Windows 10 Home 64-Bit Gaming Laptop: $699 (save $200)
- Acer Aspire 7 A715-72G-79BH 15.6″ IPS GTX 1050 4 GB VRAM i7-8750H 8 GB Memory 1 TB HDD Windows 10 Home Gaming Laptop: $729.99 (save $170)
- Dell Chromebook 11-3120 Celeron N2840 2.16 GHz 4 GB 16 GB eMMC Flash Chrome OS Laptop Grade A – Refurbished: $79.99 (save $80)
- Lenovo Laptop V330 (81AX00H6US) Intel Core i5 7th Gen 7200U (2.50 GHz) 8 GB Memory 1 TB HDD Intel HD Graphics 620 15.6″ Windows 10 Pro 64-Bit: $429.99 (save $230)
- ASUS VivoBook S S510UA-DS51 Ultra-Thin and Portable Laptop, Intel Core i5-8250U Processor, 8 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD, 15.6″ FHD WideView Display, ASUS NanoEdge Bezel, Metal Cover, S510UA-DS51: $559.99 (save $140)
- Acer Laptop Aspire 5 A515-51G-89LS Intel Core i7 8th Gen 8550U (1.80 GHz) 8 GB Memory 256 GB SSD NVIDIA GeForce MX150 15.6″ Windows 10 Home 64-Bit: $629.99 (save $170)
- Huawei Laptop MateBook X Pro 53010CAJ Intel Core i7 8th Gen 8550U (1.80 GHz) 16 GB Memory 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD NVIDIA GeForce MX150 13.9″ Touchscreen Windows 10 Home 64-Bit: $1,349.99 (save $150)
Keyboards and mice
- Rosewill USB Wired Slim Desktop Keyboard & Mouse Combo Black – RKM-600: $9.99 (save $30)
- Logitech G810 Orion Spectrum RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: $79.99 (save $40)
- Corsair Gaming K70 LUX Mechanical Keyboard Backlit Red LED Cherry MX Red: $79.99 (save $40)
- Microsoft 4YH-00005 Black 3 Buttons 1 x Wheel USB Wired Optical 800 dpi Mouse: $7.99 (save $12)
- Rosewill NEON M55 – 6000 dpi RGB Backlit Mouse / Optical Wired Gaming Mouse: $9.99 (save $35)
Monitors
- Acer GF246 bmipx Black 24″ Full HD Gaming Monitor, 75Hz, 1ms (GTG), AMD FreeSync, Built-in Speakers, HDMI, DisplayPort, Blue Light Filter, Flicker-less: $99.99 (save $50)
- MSI Optix MAG24C Metallic Dark Gray – Red 24″ Curved FHD 1080p 1ms (MPRT) 144Hz Widescreen LED Backlight LCD/LED Gaming Monitor 250 cd/m2 3000:1 DVI HDMI DisplayPort, Adjustable Stand: $159.99 (save $90)
- ASUS ROG Strix XG258Q 24.5″ Adaptive/FreeSync 1ms 240Hz Gaming Monitors with Aura RGB lighting, Height, Swift and Pivot Adjustable: $329.99 (save $120)
- BenQ EX3200R 32″ 1800R Curved VA Gaming Monitor, 1920 x 1080, 4 ms (GTG), 144Hz, AMD FreeSync, 20M:1 DCR, Super Resolution, VESA Ready: $249 (save $200)
- Dell U2415 UltraSharp 24.1″ 6ms (GTG) Dual HDMI Widescreen LCD Monitor IPS 300 cd/m2 DCR 2,000,000:1 (1000:1), Height & Pivot Adjustable, Built in USB 3.0 Hub: $179.99 (save $220)
Gaming
- Xbox One X 1TB Console: $399.99 (save $100)
- Xbox One S 1TB Console – Minecraft Creators Bundle: $199.99 (save $100)
- PlayStation VR – ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission & Moss Bundle: $199.99 (save $100)
- Xbox Wireless Controller – White: $39.99 (save $20)
- DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4 – Jet Black: $39.99 (save $20)
Remember, these deals won’t go live until the week of Thanksgiving, so don’t go trying to buy anything quite yet!