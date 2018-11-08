Google announces Black Friday deals: Lots of smart home devices, but no Pixel 3 discounts

Google on Wednesday announced its own Black Friday deals, offering buyers various discounts on almost all the products it makes under the Home, Chromecast, and Nest brands. The Pixel 3 and Pixel Slate devices that were unveiled just last month aren’t part of this year’s Black Friday sale at Google, but you do get to save $300 on the old Pixelbook, which is still the best Chromebook on the planet. You’ll receive three months of YouTube TV for free with your Chromebook purchase.

Google’s Black Friday deals will extend through Cyber Monday, with some sales starting as early as November 18th, as you’ll see below. What’s great about Google’s sale is that the same discounts will be available from other retailers, including Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowes, Target, and Walmart, that stock Google hardware.

Here are all of the Black Friday and Cyber Deals Google has announced so far:

