Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale is live: Here are the 10 best deals

Black Friday 2018 is officially upon us, ladies and gentlemen. That’s right, the wait is finally over and the nation’s top retailers have begun to offer early Black Friday deals ahead of the big event that begins exactly two weeks from today. Amazon’s early Black Friday sale went live last week, and you can shop all of the site’s pre-Black Friday deals right here on Amazon’s site. Now, Best Buy is getting in on the action as it launches its huge early Black Friday 2018 sale on its website.

Best Buy is obviously known first and foremost as an electronics retailer, but it’s running some great deals across all product categories. Some highlights include $50 off several Apple Watch Series 3 models, a top-rated 55-inch 4K TV with built-in Fire TV for $350, a KitchenAid Pro Stand Mixer for $220, a $250 Logitech Harmony universal remote for only $60, 20% off select Philips Hue smart lighting products, up to 40% off Dyson vacuums, a 4.6-star air fryer for only $29.99, and so much more.

Shop Best Buy’s entire early Black Friday sale right here, or check out our picks for the 10 best deals below.

Save $50 on Apple Watch Series 3 models

GPS

Optical heart sensor

Digital Crown

S3 with dual-core processor

Accelerometer and gyroscope

Swimproof²

watchOS 5

Aluminum case

Selection may vary; see a sales associate for available models. Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) requires an iPhone 5s or later with iOS 11 or later.

Toshiba 55” Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR – Fire TV Edition

Fire TV experience built-in

Fire TV Edition brings together live-over-the air TV, and your favorite streaming content on the home screen. Connect any HD antenna (sold separately) to watch live over-the-air TV, or stream movies and shows from Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO and more.

True-to-life picture quality Experience breathtaking 4K Ultra HD picture quality with over 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast and vivid colors. Watch movies and TV shows come to life in ultra high deﬁnition.

Voice Remote with Alexa Everything you’d expect from a remote – plus launch apps, search for TV shows, switch inputs, control smart home devices and more, using just your voice. With Prime Video, Netflix, HBO and PlayStation Vue buttons, instantly access your favorite apps.

Keeps getting smarter This TV is smart and simple in every way. Just plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi and enjoy. Plus, your TV keeps getting smarter with new Alexa skills and features through automatic over-the-air software updates, so that you always have the latest.

Endless entertainment Watch over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes in HD or Ultra HD, from Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and more. Plus, access tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills.

Get it all in one place With Fire TV Edition it’s easy to see everything you’ve recently watched – live TV, streaming services and connected devices – in one place. Plus, you can connect your cable/satellite box or gaming console through one of the TV’s three HDMI inputs.

Alexa-enabled Want to watch something new? Press the microphone button and say “Find dramas,” and Alexa will show results from hundreds of integrated apps and channels. Want to order a pizza? Check the weather? Dim the family living room lights? Alexa can do that too.

Pair with an Echo device for hands-free control Control your TV hands-free including power, volume, channel navigation, playback, search and more. Simply pair your TV with an Echo device and Alexa will hear you from across the room. (Echo sold separately)

54.6” screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner) Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room.

Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows in addition to all your current content.

LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions Enjoy lifelike detail, rich contrast and brilliant colors every time you watch.

Speed and performance Powered by Quad-core CPU/Multi-core GPU for responsive streaming – experience ultra-smooth streaming of 4K video at up to 60 fps, instant search results and fast and fluid responsiveness.

Advanced TV sound Two 10w Onkyo speakers, with DTS Studio Sound and Dolby audio deliver an immersive experience.

Personalize your viewing experience Customize the name of each input, adjust picture settings for each connected device, favorite live TV channels in the guide and more.

3 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection Plug in plenty of devices, like your cable/satellite box or gaming console. (HDMI cable not included)

1 USB input Connect a USB to extend the duration of live TV pause from 2 minutes up to 60 minutes. Easily connect your digital camera or other USB device to view compatible photo and video files.

Enjoy the picture from multiple angles The wide 178° viewing angle provides a clear picture for viewers seated near the side of the screen.

Manage the viewing experience for your kids The parental control functionality lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs. Web-based services and content require high-speed Internet service. Some services may require a subscription.

Toshiba 55” Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR – Fire TV Edition: $349.99 (reg. $479.99)

$100 off Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones

Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth® with your device for wireless workout freedom

Up to 12 hours of battery life to power through multiple workouts

With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 1 hour of playback when battery is low

Sweat and water resistance to handle tough training

Flexible, secure-fit earhooks maximize comfort and stability

Dynamic, high-performance sound pushes you to the next level

Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with RemoteTalk

KitchenAid KV25G0XER Professional 500 Series Stand Mixer

Ideal for various kitchen tasks

10 speeds provide the versatility you need to bake your favorite recipes.

Bowl-lift design offers stability Enjoy sturdy support when mixing large batches. Use the lever to smoothly raise the mixing bowl into position.

5-quart polished stainless steel bowl With a wide mouth and handle offers room to make large portions.

Multipurpose attachment hub Makes it easy to swap out the included Powerknead spiral dough hook, flat beater and stainless steel wire whip.

Enjoy powerful performance The direct-drive transmission, all-steel gears and all-metal construction create a durable design and offer reliable operation.

KitchenAid KV25G0XER Professional 500 Series Stand Mixer: $219.99 (reg. $499.99)

Lenovo 2-in-1 11.6″ Touchscreen Chromebook

Google Chrome OS

Automatically downloads and installs security and software updates, so you don’t have to waste your time managing patches and waiting for restarts. 11.6″ 10-point multitouch screen

Typical 1366 x 768 HD resolution. IPS technology for wide viewing angles. Energy-efficient LED backlight.

4GB system memory for basic multitasking Adequate high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once.

32GB eMMC flash memory This ultracompact memory system is ideal for mobile devices and applications, providing enhanced storage capabilities, streamlined data management, quick boot-up times and support for high-definition video playback.

360° flip-and-fold design Offers versatile functionality with laptop, audience, tabletop, presentation and tablet modes.

Built-in cloud support Easily save your files to your Google Drive account for secure access wherever you go. You can also sync with your other devices running Chrome and even work offline when needed. Fees may apply.

Weighs 2.65 lbs. and measures 0.8″ thin Ultrathin and ultralight for maximum portability, featuring a smaller screen size and omitting the DVD/CD drive to achieve the compact form factor. 3-cell lithium-ion battery.

HDMI output expands your viewing options Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture.

Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer Supports MultiMediaCard, MMCplus, SDHC and SDXC memory card formats.

Next-generation wireless connectivity Connects to your network or hotspots on all current Wi-Fi standards. Connect to a Wireless-AC router for speed nearly 3x faster than Wireless-N.

Built-in HD webcam with microphone Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Google Hangouts or other popular applications.

Built-in virus protection and Google products Work, play and do right out of the box with Search, Gmail, Talk, YouTube and Hangouts, then personalize with the Chrome Web Store. Multiple layers of protection defend against viruses and malware.

Additional port Headphone/microphone combo jack.

Lenovo 2-in-1 11.6″ Touchscreen Chromebook: $179.00 (reg. $279.00)

Logitech Harmony Ultimate One 15-Device Universal Remote

Controls up to 15 devices

Compatible with more than 5,000 brands of entertainment devices for wide-ranging use.

2.4″ color touch screen Makes it easy to personalize the remote with frequently used activities and commands.

Favorite-channel icons Allow quick access to the channels you view most often.

Eyes-free gesture control Lets you change channels, adjust the volume or control playback simply by swiping or tapping your thumb.

On-remote customization Enables you to organize buttons, activities and Favorite icons without connecting to your computer.

Rechargeable battery Along with an included charging station for simple power replenishment.

Logitech Harmony Ultimate One 15-Device Universal Remote: $59.99 (reg. $249.99)

Philips Hue Smart Lighting Sale

LightStrip Plus

Hue is your personal, customizable wireless lighting system

Take control of your home lighting wirelessly with a smart device. Set your lights to power on with the morning sun, or to turn on and off as you leave or arrive home. Trim to the perfect size with the included cut marks

Transform your living room, bedroom, kitchen and other rooms with millions of colors and shades of white light. Synchronize it with games, music and movies for enhanced experiences. Quick and easy installation

Install the flexible Lightstrip under bars, bed frames, or cabinets, with included adhesive tape. Trim it to the perfect size with the included cut marks. Add Hue products to unlock enhanced lighting experiences

Connect it to a Hue bridge (sold separately) to control your lighting. Light the entire home with versatile accessories such as Hue dimmer switch, Hue tap, or Hue motion sensor. What’s inside

The Lightstrip works with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant for voice control, Nest, and Samsung SmartThings, and includes an 79-inch Lightstrip, power adapter and manual.

Save $30 and get a free $10 Best Buy e-gift card when you buy a Philips Hue LED Lightstrip Plus

Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance LED Starter Kit (3-Pack)

Choose from 16 million colors Turn your everyday smart lighting into an extraordinary experience.

Dimming and brightening features at your fingertips Variable lumen output lets you adjust each light’s output without having to adjust the dimmer switch.

White light that fits your needs Choose from different shades and intensities so you can comfortably concentrate, read, relax and more.

Remote control with your smartphone or tablet Create custom scenes, and unleash your creativity.

LED technology Designed to provide longer, more energy-efficient illumination.

Compatible with Nest or Samsung SmartThings system Pair your kit with ecosystems for home automation.

Voice control for your smart home Control your Philips Hue lights with your voice using Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant.

Use screws or the adhesive tape on the back plate of the switch Place it anywhere you want.

Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance LED Starter Kit (3-Pack): $119.99 (reg. $189.99)

Shop More Philips Hue Deals Here

Dyson V8 Animal Bagless Cordless 2-in-1 Handheld/Stick Vacuum

Engineered for all floor types The Direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles into the carpet to remove ground-in dirt.

Stiff nylon bristles Remove pet hair and ground-in dirt from furniture, car seats and tight spaces.

Cordless design The built-in battery provides up to 40 minutes of powerful suction.

Dyson digital motor V8 Generates a lot of brush bar power for convenient and easy cleaning.

2 Tier Radial cyclones The 15 cyclones, arranged across two tiers, work in parallel to increase airflow and capture fine dust.

Whole machine HEPA filtration Captures allergens and expels cleaner air than the air you breathe.

Convertible design Quickly transforms to a handheld for quick clean ups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places.

Tools Included Mini motorized tool, combination tool, crevice tool, and docking station.

Dyson V8 Animal Bagless Cordless 2-in-1 Handheld/Stick Vacuum: $299.99 (reg. $449.99)

CHEFMAN 3.5L Analog Air Fryer

3.5L capacity Accommodates many foods for a variety of cooking options.

Clean up easily when you’re finished cooking Dishwasher-safe removable parts make cleaning simple.

Adjustable thermostat Lets you customize the temperature to accommodate a variety of recipes.

Timer Allows you to set and monitor the cooking time to help ensure tasty results.

1200W of power For efficient performance.

CHEFMAN 3.5L Analog Air Fryer: $29.99 (reg. $59.99)

Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Connect wirelessly from a distance Pair this speaker with your smartphone, tablet or other Bluetooth-enabled device. NFC technology enables one-touch pairing.

Rechargeable lithium-ion battery Play your favorite tunes for up to 20 hours on a full charge.

IPX7 water-resistant To enable use at the beach or by the pool.

65Hz – 20kHz frequency response Ensures a wide range of accurately reproduced sound.

360° sound technology Offers rich audio.

Built-in microphone Accepts hands-free calls through the speaker.

Auxiliary audio input Allows simple wired connectivity.

Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $$99.99 (reg. $249.99)