Staples’ Black Friday ad leaks: Windows 10 and Chromebook discounts galore

We’ve already shown you a bunch of official and leaked Black Friday 2018 ads, but we’re hardly done. Next up is the Staples ad which was just leaked. Stores open early on Black Friday, with sales starting at 7:00 AM, but Staples’ deals will begin online one full day sooner than that on Thanksgiving.
The 18-page ad obtained by Best Black Friday contains a bunch of interesting sales on Windows 10 PCs, Chromebooks, Amazon Alexa gadgets, and plenty more. It also has a deal on Google’s latest Chromecast model, which isn’t expensive to begin with.
TV
- $129.99 32-inch Dell monitor (save $90)
- $179.99 27-inch Dell LED monitor (save $70)
- $159.99 27-inch Curverd HP LED monitor (save $120)
- $139.99 27-inch Dell LED monitor (save $190)
- $139.99 27-inch Acer LED monitor (save $110)
- $129.99 24-inch Curved Samsung LED monitor (save $50)
- $119.99 24-inch Dell UltraSharp LED monitor (save $180)
- $79.99 24-inch Acer LCD monitor (save $20)
- $99.99 22-inch Acer LED monitor (save $30)
- $49 Google Chromecast Ultra (save $20)
- $34.99 Amazon Fire TV Stick (save $15)
- $25 Google Chromecast (3rd generation) (save $10)
Smartphones and tablets
- $99.99 Amazon Fire HD 10.1-inch Android tablet (save $60)
- $69.99 Amazon Fire Kid’s Edition 7-inch Android tablet (save $30)
- $29.99 Amazon Fire 7-inch Android tablet (save $20)
Miscellaneous
- $99 Google Home Hub (save $50
- $24 Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) (save $25.99)
- $10% off App Store & iTunes gift cards)
Laptops and Desktops
- $729.99 HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 15.6-inch laptop (save $130)
- $649.99 HP Pavilion 15.6-inch laptop (save $180)
- $589.99 HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 15.6-inch laptop (save $170)
- $579.99 Dell 15.6-inch laptop (save $220)
- $529.99 Lenovo Flex 6 2-in-1 14-inch laptop (save $270)
- $499.99 HP Pavilion laptop (save $330)
- $499.99 HP Pavilion 14-inch laptop (save $230)
- $499.99 Dell 15.6-inch laptop (save $200)
- $469.99 Acer Spin 3 2-in-1 14-inch laptop (save $180)
- $469.99 Lenovo 330s laptop (save $180)
- $429.99 HP 17.3-inch laptop (save $200)
- $369.99 HP Pavilion 14-inch laptop (save $260)
- $329.99 HP 17.3-inch laptop (save $200)
- $329.99 Lenovo 330 laptop (save $170)
- $319.99 HP 14-inch laptop (save $160)
- $319.99 Acer Aspire 15.6-inch laptop (save $140)
- $309.99 Acer 2-in-1 Chromebook (save $90)
- $299.99 HP 14-inch laptop (save $120)
- $259.99 Acer Aspire 3 15.6-inch laptop (save $140)
- $209.99 HP Chromebook 14-inch (save $40)
- $199.99 Acer Chromebook (save $100)
- $149.99 HP Chromebook 11.6-inch (save $50)
- $659.99 HP Pavilion desktop (save $150)
- $649.99 HP All-in-One desktop (save $180)
- $599.99 HP Pavilion desktop (save $150)
- $429.99 HP All-in-One desktop (save $190)
- $409.99 HP Slimline desktop (save $110)
- $369.99 HP Pavilion desktop (save $260)
Remember, these are just some of the tech deals that will be available at Staples this Black Friday season, so check out the retailer’s flyer in full at this link.