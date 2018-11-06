HP’s Black Friday ad just leaked: Great deals on hot laptops and desktops

It was just a few days ago that we saw Dell’s Black Friday 2018 offer become official (the full catalog is available at this link), so we’re not really surprised to see HP’s ad leak. Just like Dell’s holiday sale, HP’s Black Friday ad contains plenty of deals on some of the hottest notebooks and desktops HP has to offer this year.
The official leak is available courtesy of Best Black Friday, and it contains 16 pages filled with various deals. The ad says that sales start on November 22nd, and here’s what you can expect from HP this holiday season:
Consoles and games
TV
- $399.99 32-inch HP Pavilion Gaming display (save $50)
- starting at $152.1 E243 display (save up to $16.9)
- starting at $99.99 24-inch HP display (save up to $130)
- starting at $99.99HP ER Displays (save up to $70)
Laptops and Desktops
- $1,599.99 HP Spectre x360 laptop 15t (save $300)
- $1,529.99 HP Spectre Folio 13 bundle (save $99.98)
- $1,119.99 HP Spectre x360 13t laptop (save $250)
- $1,099 HP Envy Laptop 17t (save $600.99)
- $899.99 HP Omen laptop 15t (save $300)
- $849.99 HP Spectre x360 13t laptop (save $300)
- $799.99 HP Omen laptop 17t (save $300)
- $799.99 HP Envy 17t laptop (save $250)
- $749.99 HP Omen laptop 15t (save $170)
- $679.99 HP Envy x360 15t laptop (save $320)
- $599.99 HP Pavilion Laptop 15t (save $400)
- $599.99 HP Envy x360 15t laptop (save $270)
- $569.99 HP Envy x360 laptop 13z (save $190)
- $549.99 HP Chromebook x2 12-inch laptop (save $50)
- $499.99 HP Laptop 15t (save $740)
- $449.99 HP Chromebook x360 14-inch laptop (save $150)
- $399.99 HP Laptop 17z (save $200)
- $339.99 HP Laptop 17z (save $190)
- $299.99 HP Laptop 15z (save $220)
- $269.99 HP Chromebook x360 11-inch laptop (save $30)
- $219.99 HP Chromebook 14-inch laptop (save $80)
- $179.99 HP Chromebook 11-inch laptop (save $20)
- $169.99 HP Laptop 14z (save $160)
- $1,779.99 HP Envy All-in-One PC (Curved 34-inch display) (save $400)
- $1,499.99 HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop (save $300)
- $1,249.99 HP Omen Desktop (save $500)
- $1,249.99 HP Pavilion All-in-One PC (save $350)
- $1,099.99 HP Envy Desktop (save $300)
- $849.99 HP Omen Desktop (save $200)
- $699.99 HP Pavilion All-in-One PC (save $300)
- $599.99 HP Pavilion All-in-One PC (save $160)
- $529.99 HP Pavilion Desktop (save $270)
- $499.99 HP All-in-One PC (save $170)
- $499.99 HP Pavilion Desktop (save $130)
- $479.99 HP Slimline Desktop (save $120)
- $299.99 HP All-in-One PC (save $70)
- $279.99 HP Slimline Desktop (save $70)
Check out the full flyer at this link for even more deals on laptops, desktops, and accessories.