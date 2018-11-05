BJ’s Black Friday ad leaks: Tons of TV deals and other tech sales

The Black Friday leaks continue with BJ’s Wholesale’s ad, which offers us a good look at the retailer’s plans for this year’s shopping season. BJ’s Black Friday doorbusters will be available from Friday, November 23rd to Monday, November 26th (Cyber Monday), but the deals are obviously only available as long as supplies last.

Stores open at 7:00 AM on Black Friday, but if you’re buying online BJ’s will have your order ready to pick up in-club within 2 hours, although certain conditions will apply. As you might imagine, BJ’s will probably be plenty busy on Black Friday. Members will also get 10% cash back for purchases on various products, including TVs.

Here are BJ’s best tech deals from its 54-page catalog, as shared by Best Black Friday:

Consoles and games

TV

Smartphones and tablets

Wearables

Miscellaneous

Laptops and Desktops

As always, these are just some of the deals in BJ’s Black Friday ad, so don’t forget to check out the full catalog at this link.

Image Source: BJ's via Best Black Friday

