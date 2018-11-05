BJ’s Black Friday ad leaks: Tons of TV deals and other tech sales

The Black Friday leaks continue with BJ’s Wholesale’s ad, which offers us a good look at the retailer’s plans for this year’s shopping season. BJ’s Black Friday doorbusters will be available from Friday, November 23rd to Monday, November 26th (Cyber Monday), but the deals are obviously only available as long as supplies last.
Stores open at 7:00 AM on Black Friday, but if you’re buying online BJ’s will have your order ready to pick up in-club within 2 hours, although certain conditions will apply. As you might imagine, BJ’s will probably be plenty busy on Black Friday. Members will also get 10% cash back for purchases on various products, including TVs.
Here are BJ’s best tech deals from its 54-page catalog, as shared by Best Black Friday:
Consoles and games
TV
- $2,499 86-inch LG 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV (save $1,950)
- $2,999.99 82-inch Samsung 4K UHD HDR Smart QLED TV (save $500) – bonus $50 Google Play Credit, deal online only
- $2,479.99 82-inch Samsung 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV (save $800)
- $1,999.99 75-inch Samsung 4K UHD HDR Smart QLED TV (save $900) – bonus $50 Google Play Credit
- $1,579.99 75-inch Samsung 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV (save $1,100)
- $869.99 75-inch Samsung 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV (save $800)
- $869.99 70-inch LG 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV (save $400)
- $2,649.99 65-inch LG 4K UHD HDR Smart OLED TV (save $300)
- $1,299.99 65-inch Samsung 4K UHD HDR Smart QLED TV (save $800) – bonus $50 Google Play Credit
- $979.99 65-inch Samsung 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV (save $500)
- $869.99 65-inch LG 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV (save $700)
- $649.99 65-inch Samsung 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV (save $150)
- $499.99 65-inch Philips 4K UHD Smart HDR LED TV (save $200)
- $1,749.99 55-inch LG 4K UHD HDR Smart OLED TV (save $400)
- $999.99 55-inch Samsung 4K UHD HDR Smart QLED TV (save $300) – bonus $50 Google Play Credit
- $729.99 55-inch Samsung 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV (save $250)
- $399.99 55-inch Samsung 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV (save $100)
- $339 55-inch Philips 4K UHD Smart HDR LED TV (save $80)
- $329.99 50-inch Samsung 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV (save $80)
- $269.99 50-inch Sharp 4K UHD LED TV (save $130)
- $699.99 49-inch Samsung 4K UHD HDR Smart QLED TV (save $200) – bonus $50 Google Play Credit
- $279.99 43-inch Samsung 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV (save $100)
- $239.99 43-inch TCL 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku LED TV (save $50)
- $199.99 43-inch Westinghouse HD TV (save $50)
- $149.99 40-inch Sharp Full HD LED TV (save $130)
- $179.99 32-inch Samsung 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV (save $20)
- $129.99 32-inch Magnavox HD Smart Roku LED TV (save $50)
- $99.99 32-inch Sharp 4K UHD LED TV (save $50)
- $99.99 32-inch Westinghouse HD TV with built-in DVD player (save $30)
- $69.99 24-inch Westinghouse HD TV (save $30)
Smartphones and tablets
- $349.99 128GB iPad (save $50)
- $149.99 16GB Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10-inch Android tablet + 32GB microSD card (save $120)
- $129.99 16GB Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-inch Android tablet + 32GB microSD card (save $50)
- $29.99 8GB Amazon Fire 7-inch tablet (save $20)
Wearables
- $189.99 Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch (save $80)
- $149.99 Fitbit Versa (save $50)
- $119.99 Fitbit Charge 3 (save $30)
- $79.99 Fitbit Alta (save $50)
- $69.99 Garmin vivosmart 3 Smart Activity Tracker (save $50)
Miscellaneous
- $899.99 Canon EOS Rebel T7 with 55-250mm lens, 32GB SD card, gadget bag (save $300)
- $499.99Nikon D3500 camera with 18-55mm VR and 70-300mm lens, 32GB SD card, bag (save $350)
- $399.99 Canon Rebel T6 with 15-55mm lens, 55-250mm lens, 32GB SD card, shoulder bag (save $350)
- $99.99 8-inch Lenovo Smart Home Display with Google Assistant (save $100)
- $19.99 8-inch Lenovo Smart Home Display with Google Assistant (save $20)
Laptops and Desktops
- $579.99 HP Envy x360 15-inch laptop (save $220)
- $479.99 HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop (save $220)
- $439.99 HP 15-inch laptop (save $150)
- $219.99 Acer Aspire Spin 11.6-inch 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop with Office 364 (save $80)
- $199.99 HP 14-inch laptop (save $20)
- $179.99 Dell Inspiron 11.6-inch 2-in-1 laptop (save $100)
- $529.99 24-inch HP All-in-one Windows 10 desktop (save $150)
- $399.99 Acer Aspire TC desktop (save $200)
As always, these are just some of the deals in BJ’s Black Friday ad, so don’t forget to check out the full catalog at this link.