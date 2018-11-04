Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Nov. 4)

While we might not have quite as many arrivals as we had last week for the first full week of November, the good news is that not a single show, movie, or special is leaving the service. That’s right — this is one of those rare weeks where we are spared losing any of our favorite content, as nearly everything Netflix had scheduled to depart was set to leave on the first day of the month, with a few other departures scattered throughout the month.

Some of the original highlights of this week’s slate include Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj and John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons. I’ll also probably tune in for Outlaw King, which stars none other than Captain Kirk himself: Chris Pine. But honestly, everyone’s probably just going to watch the new Great British Baking Show episodes.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix arrivals and departures for the week of November 4th, 2018:

Arrivals

Sunday, November 4th

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Streaming Every Sunday, begins October 28)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Monday, November 5th

Homecoming: Season 1



John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons— NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Wednesday, November 7th

Into the Forest



Thursday, November 8th

The Sea of Trees

Friday, November 9th

Departures

None!

We'll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service.