Target’s Black Friday 2018 ad has deals on TVs, tablets, games, and more

Just as Black Friday ads for 2018 began to start leaking, Target decided to get ahead of the leaks and release its ad way earlier than it usually does. On Thursday, Target shared its full 52-page Black Friday ad and all the details on its hours for the weekend after Thanksgiving. Target stores across the country will open at 5 PM local time on Thursday, November 22nd until 1 AM, at which point they will close until 7 AM on Friday, November 23rd.

You can see the full ad over on Target’s website by typing in your zip code, but we’ve rounded up all of the best tech deals we could find below. And if you’re too impatient to wait for November 22nd, Target is holding a one-day preview sale today with some of the products that will be on sale later this month.

Televisions

Samsung 65″ 4K HDR UHD Smart TV : $799.99 (save $300)

: $799.99 (save $300) Samsung 55″ 4K HDR UHD Smart TV : $399.99 (save $130)

: $399.99 (save $130) Samsung 50″ 4K HDR UHD Smart TV : $329.99 (save $120)

: $329.99 (save $120) Samsung 43″ 4K HDR UHD Smart TV : $279.99 (save $100)

: $279.99 (save $100) Philips 50″ 4K HDR UHD Smart TV : $249.99 (save $180)

: $249.99 (save $180) LG 65″ 4K HDR UHD Smart TV : $749.99 (save $150)

: $749.99 (save $150) LG 60″ 4K HDR UHD Smart TV : $549.99 (save $250)

: $549.99 (save $250) TCL Roku 55″ 4K UHD HDR Smart TV : $349.99 (save $100)

: $349.99 (save $100) Westinghouse 50″ 4K HDR UHD Smart TV : $229.99 (save $120)

: $229.99 (save $120) VIZIO 40″ Smart LED TV: $199.99 (save $30)

Streaming Devices

Google Chromecast Ultra : $49 (save $20)

: $49 (save $20) Roku Ultra : $49.99 (save $50)

: $49.99 (save $50) Roku streaming stick with Enhanced Voice Remote : $29.99 (save $20)

: $29.99 (save $20) Google Chromecast Video : $25 (save $10)

: $25 (save $10) Amazon Fire TV Stick: $24.99 (save $15)

Apple

Free￼ $150 Target GiftCard with qualified activation of iPhone 8, 8 Plus, or X on Verizon, Sprint or AT&T

Free $250 Target GiftCard with qualified activation of iPhone XS or XS Max on Verizon, Sprint or AT&T

iPad starting at $249.99 (save $80)

starting at $249.99 (save $80) iPad mini 4 starting at $249.99 (save $150)

starting at $249.99 (save $150) Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) : $199.99 (save $80)

: $199.99 (save $80) Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS+Cellular): $299.99 (save $80)

Smart Speakers

Amazon Echo Dot (Gen 2) : $19.99 (save $20)

: $19.99 (save $20) Amazon Echo Dot (Gen 3) : $24 (save $25.99)

: $24 (save $25.99) Amazon Echo (Gen 2) : $69 (save $30.99)

: $69 (save $30.99) Google Home : $79 (save $50)

: $79 (save $50) Google Home Hub: $99 (save $50)

Video Games

Sony PlayStation 4 1TB Spider-Man bundle : $199.99 (save $100)

: $199.99 (save $100) Nintendo 2DS Mario Maker bundle : $79.99

: $79.99 Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 : $45 (save $14.99)

: $45 (save $14.99) Forza Horizon 4 : $35

: $35 Soulcalibur VI : $35

: $35 Shadow of the Tomb Raider : $29.99 (save $30)

: $29.99 (save $30) Far Cry 5 : $25

: $25 Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle : $25

: $25 Overwatch: Origins Edition : $15

: $15 Wolfenstein II : $15

: $15 Nintendo Switch cases and wired controllers : 20% off

: 20% off PS4 and Xbox One wireless controllers : $39.99 (save $20)

: $39.99 (save $20) PlayStation VR bundle: $249.99 (save $100)

This is just a small selection of the hundreds of items Target is discounting for its Black Friday event at the end of the month. But now that it’s out there, you can start planning your holiday shopping a few days early.