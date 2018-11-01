Kohl’s Black Friday ad is official: Cheap Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Amazon gear deals

One of the first real Black Friday ads is finally here, and it’s Kohl’s 2018 catalog that’s kicking off the festivities this year. The retailer will start sales online a few days ahead of Black Friday, on Monday, November 19th, at 12:01 AM CST. Kohl’s stores will then open on Thursday at 5:00 PM and Kohl’s deals will last until Friday, at 1:00 PM, assuming the discounted items aren’t sold out by then.

Kohl’s is also bringing back several other promos for Black Friday 2018, including Kohl’s Cash credit — that’s $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent during the Black Friday week. You can also save an extra 15% on your purchase during the week, as long as you apply the promo code “CHEERFUL” at checkout or in stores (more details in the full Black Friday catalog).

That said, here are some of the best tech deals from Kohl’s Black Friday ad:

Consoles and games

TVs

Smartphones and tablets

Wearables

Miscellaneous

Some of the products above may already be discounted online at Kohl’s, although you might not get the best price until Black Friday week. Other products, meanwhile, may not be listed online at all until later this month. Check out the full Kohl’s Black Friday ad, which contains plenty of other products on top of tech deals, at this link.

Image Source: Kohl's via Best Black Friday

