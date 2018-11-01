Dell’s Black Friday 2018 ad is out: Plenty of Windows 10 PCs and other tech deals

It’s the first day of November, which means Dell’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday ads have been released. If you’re shopping for this particular brand of Windows 10 computers this holiday season then you should definitely check out Dell’s offers, which include deals on plenty of laptop and desktop models in addition to all the accessories you need to go with them. Of course, Dell sells more than just computers, so you’ll find great Black Friday deals on all sorts of gear.
In what follows below we’ve listed the most interesting Dell deals, as well as their start times. Some of the best deals will of course only be available during certain hours on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
Consoles and games
TV
- $999.99 65-inch Sony 4K Smart HDR Ultra HDTV (save $800) – valid Nov. 18 – Nov. 24
- $599.99 65-inch LG 4K Smart HDR Ultra HDTV + $100 Dell Promo eGift Card (save $300) – valid Nov. 16 – Dec 1
- $397.99 55-inch Samsung 4K Smart HDR Ultra HDTV (save $130) – valid Nov. 16 – Nov. 26
- $349.99 50-inch Vizio 4K Smart TV + $100 Dell Promo eGift Card (save $90) – starts 3PM EST, Nov. 22
- $699.99 34-inch Alienware Curved Monitor AAW3418HW (save $500) – starts 4PM EST, Nov. 22
- $149.99 32-inch Dell Monitor – D3218HN (save $200) – starts 10AM EST, Nov. 22
- $99.99 24-inch Dell Monitor – SE2417HG (save $110) – starts 7PM EST, Nov. 22
Smartphones and tablets
Miscellaneous
- $299 Bose QuietConfort 35 Wireless Headphones (save $50) – starts 6PM EST, Nov. 22
- $169.99 Alienware Wireless Gaming headset (save $60)
- $99 Nest Thermostat E (save $70)
- $79.99 Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Bluetooth Speaker (save $100) – starts 5PM EST, Nov. 23
- $79 Google Home (save $50) – valid Nov. 22 – Nov. 26
Laptops and Desktops
- $1649.99 Dell XPS Tower Special Edition (save $300)
- $1299.99 Dell Alienware Aurora (save $410)
- $749.99 Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop (save $120) – starts 10PM EST, Nov. 22
- $549.99 Dell Inspiron 22 3000 Touch (save $100)
- $499.99 Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop (save $120) – starts 10PM EST, Nov. 22
- $499.99 Dell Inspiron Desktop and 24-inch Dell Monitor (SE2417HG) (save $309.99) – starts 8PM EST, Nov. 22
- $399.99 Dell Inspiron Desktop (save $200) – starts 6PM EST, Nov. 23
- $399.99 Dell Inspiron Desktop (save $100)
- $299.99 Dell Inspiron 22 3000 Touch (save $200) – starts 8PM EST, Nov. 22
- $249.99 Dell Inspiron Small Desktop (save $250) – starts 12PM EST, Nov. 23
- $1599.99 Dell Alienware 17 (save $400) – starts 10AM EST, Nov. 22
- $1499.99 Dell Alienware 15 (save $450) – starts 9AM EST, Nov. 23
- $1399.99 Dell XPS 15 (save $300) – starts 12PM EST, Nov. 22
- $1299.99 Dell XPS 13 (save $400) – starts 10AM EST, Nov. 23
- $999.99 Dell G5 15 (save $300) – starts 8PM EST, Nov. 22
- $699.99 Dell Inspiron 13 7000 (save $80)
- $529.99 Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Windows 10 laptop (save $150) – starts 12PM EST, Nov. 23
- $429.99 Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Windows 10 laptop (save $200) – starts 12PM EST, Nov. 23
- $349.99 Dell Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1 (save $130) – starts 9PM EST, Nov. 22
- $329.99 Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Windows 10 laptop (save $70) – starts 2PM EST, Nov. 23
- $249.99 Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Windows 10 laptop (save $100) – starts 2PM EST, Nov. 23
- $199.99 Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Windows 10 laptop (save $100) – starts 10AM EST, Nov. 23
- $199.99 Dell Inspiron Chromebook 11 (save $80) – starts 10AM EST, Nov. 22
- $149.99 Dell Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 Windows 10 laptop (save $150) – starts 8PM EST, Nov. 23
- $129.99 Dell Inspiron 14 3000 (save $100) – starts 11AM EST, Nov. 23
- $119.99 Dell Inspiron 11 3000 Windows 10 laptop (save $80) – starts 6PM EST, Nov. 22
These are just some of the deals from Dell’s consumer’s Black Friday ad, which you can check out in full at this link. Meanwhile, the small business ad scans are available over here. You can sign up for alerts over at Dell’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday pages.