Apple posts fiscal Q4 earnings: Revenue hits $62.9 billion as iPhone revenue jumps 29%

Apple today posted its earnings report for the September quarter and, as we’ve come to expect, the company delivered huge numbers all around. For the quarter gone by, Apple posted revenue of $62.9 billion and an EPS of $2.91, both staggering figures. As a point of reference, analysts on Wall Street were anticipating revenue to fall in the $61.59 billion range with EPS to fall around $2.78. During the September quarter of 2017, Apple posted revenue of $52.6 billion.

All told, Apple just posted its best September quarter in history with revenue jumping by an impressive 20% year over year.

“We concluded a record year with our best September quarter ever, growing double digits in every geographic segment,” Apple CFO Luca Maestri said.

Per usual, cumulative iPhone sales remains the most important and telling metric analysts like to focus on. That said, Apple during the quarter gone by sold 46.9 million iPhones. During the same quarter a year-ago, Apple posted iPhone sales of 46.6 million units. Notably, iPhone revenue jumped by 29% year over year, a fact which is obviously attributable to consumers picking up pricier iPhone models.

“We’re thrilled to report another record-breaking quarter that caps a tremendous fiscal 2018, the year in which we shipped our 2 billionth iOS device, celebrated the 10th anniversary of the App Store and achieved the strongest revenue and earnings in Apple’s history,” Tim Cook said in a press release. “Over the past two months, we’ve delivered huge advancements for our customers through new versions of iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Mac as well as our four operating systems, and we enter the holiday season with our strongest lineup of products and services ever.”

As for other products, iPad sales were down by about 6% year over year while Mac sales were down by 2%. Revenue from Apple’s services division, meanwhile, increased by a solid 17% compared to the September quarter of 2017.

Despite the impressive numbers above, shares of Apple are down by about 3% in after-hours trading.

Developing…