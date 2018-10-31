Walmart’s early Black Friday deals are now live

Walmart announced a few days ago that it is offering new shipping and pick-up options ahead of the Black Friday season. Now Walmart is following up that news with something even better: It’s offering buyers an “Early Access Pass” to some of the deals that will be available for this year’s Black Friday shopping blitz.
First spotted by BFAds, the Early Access Pass deals should go live in stores on November 1st, but Walmart customers can purchase these products online right now. Discounts go up to 40% according to Walmart, and we’ve rounded up some of the tech and electronics deals you’ll find in the sale. You’ll find plenty of TV discounts below, as well as deals that will save you money on a new iPhone if you’re looking to buy the iPhone X, iPhone 8, or iPhone 7 on Straight Talk plans.
TV
- $4397.99 82-inch Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (save $1102)
- $2797.99 75-inch Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (save $2002)
- $1997.99 75-inch Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (save $2202)
- $2097.99 65-inch curved Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (save $1102)
- $1997.99 65-inch Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (save $1102)
- $1497.99 55-inch Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (save $1102)
- $1397.99 55-inch curved Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (save $1102)
- $1297.99 55-inch Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (save $1001)
- $997.99 55-inch Samsung 4K 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (save $502)
- $697.99 49-inch Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (save $402)
- $88 24-inch Vizio HD LED TV (save $20)
- $179.99 32-inch Dell D3218HN Full HD monitor (save $70)
Smartphones and tablets
- $879 64GB iPhone X with free $55 Straight Talk AirTime (save $55)
- $679 64GB iPhone 8 Plus with free $55 Straight Talk AirTime (save $55)
- $579 64GB iPhone 8 with free $45 Straight Talk AirTime (save $45)
- $549 32GB iPhone 7 Plus with free $45 Straight Talk AirTime (save $45)
- $429 32GB iPhone 7 with free $45 Straight Talk AirTime (save $45)
- $79.98 RCA Galileo Pro 11.5-inch 32GB 2-in-1 Android tablet with Keyboard (save $101)
- $59 Lenovo Tab E7 7-inch Android tablet (save $41)
Miscellaneous
- $399.98 GoPro Hero 7 Black 4K Action Camera & Free $25 Gift Card
- $264.99 Irobot Roomba 670 (save $29)
Laptops and Desktops
All of Walmart’s Early Access Pass deals are available at this link.