Sam’s Club has a huge Galaxy Note 9 deal well ahead of Black Friday

Sam’s Club a few days ago announced its one-day sale event that will precede Black Friday by almost two weeks. Set for November 10th, the sale contains various discounted gadgets, including a couple of hot deals on some of the hottest smartphones out there, namely the latest iPhones and Galaxy phones.

Earlier this week we highlighted a deal that iPhone users will surely love. Sam’s Club is giving buyers who purchase and activate an iPhone on November 10th a gift card of up to $300. The best part about it is that the latest iPhones are included, which means you’ll be able to save up to $300 on an iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max.

The same promo is valid for Samsung’s latest flagships, including the Galaxy Note 9 and the Galaxy S9 series. Last year’s Galaxy Note 8 and S8 series are also part of the deal in case you want to save even more money, and don’t necessarily care about owning the latest Galaxy S or Note models out there.

Again, what you need to do to get that gift card is to buy one of these Samsung phones and activate it with select carriers. Verizon, Sprint, and US Cellular will get you a $300 gift card, while AT&T activations come with $200 gift cards. As before, activating the phones on T-Mobile will not get you that gift card, as T-Mobile isn’t part of the deal.

Sam’s Club’s November Savings event starts at 12:01 AM online, and 7:00 AM in stores on November 10th — here are the best tech deals, and here are more details about the Samsung deal.