Incredible photos of Tesla’s next-gen Roadster surface online

It’s an exceedingly busy time for Tesla these days. At the same time that the company continues to ramp up Model 3 production, the company within the next two years will also start production on the Tesla Semi and a crossover version of the Model 3 dubbed the Model Y. That said, the most exciting new car Tesla has in the works is without question the company’s next-gen Roadster.

Originally unveiled as a surprise announcement during the company’s Tesla Semi introduction a year ago, the second iteration of the Tesla Roadster is a bonafide speed demon. Elon Musk at the time made a point of noting that Tesla’s next-gen Roadster “will be the fastest production car ever made.” And when you look at the car’s specs, it’s easy to see why.

Incredibly, the next-gen Roadster boasts a 0-60 MPH time of just 1.9 seconds and a 0-100 MPH time of 4.2 seconds. What’s more, the car boasts a top speed that eclipses the 250 MPH threshold and, as a nice cherry on top, can drive upwards of 620 miles on a single charge.

As impressive as that all sounds, a speedy car isn’t all that appealing if it doesn’t have the looks to match. And in that regard, Tesla’s next-gen Roadster delivers in a big way. The car’s design is unbelievably sleek and downright futuristic from front to back. It impressively features an eye-catching design without featuring some of the more obnoxious features that we sometimes see on supercars.

Recently, Tesla’s next-gen Roadster made a surprise appearance at an exhibition event held at the ArtCenter College of Design in Los Angeles. As a point of interest, Tesla chief designer Franz von Holzhausen is an alumni of the school.

Tesla’s Roadster doesn’t make many public appearances, so any opportunity to catch a glimpse of this speed demon is always welcome. Below are a few of the shots that made the rounds on Instagram.