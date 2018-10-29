Forget Black Friday, Sam’s Club’s killer iPhone XS and iPhone XR deal is coming soon

Sam’s Club a few days ago offered buyers a special iPhone XR deal, just as the new phone launched. But if you failed to save $100 during the preorder period, you might want to check Sam’s Club’s newest iPhone deal, which comes with even better savings. The best part is that Sam’s Club’s iPhone offer will be available well before Black Friday starts, and all three new iPhone models qualify.

Sam’s Club is giving iPhone buyers gift cards of up to $300 as long as they purchase and activate the handset of their choice on with select carriers during Sam’s Club’s upcoming one-day sale event. The November One Day Savings Event is scheduled for November 10th and contains plenty of tech and non-tech deals.

If you’re shopping iPhones this holiday season, then you should know that all 2017 and 2018 iPhones are included in the deal: iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. Order any of them from Sam’s Club and activate them on Verizon, Sprint, or US Cellular to get a $300 gift card that’ll be good towards other Sam’s Club purchases. Activate the phone on AT&T, and you’ll be offered a $100 gift card. T-Mobile isn’t part of the promotion.

It’s unclear whether a similar iPhone deal will be available from Sam’s Club on Black Friday, so you’d better take advantage of it as soon as possible. And, for the time being, there’s no better deal on the iPhone XS and iPhone XR. As a reminder, the iPhone XR starts at $749, while the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are more expensive, starting at $999 and $1,099, respectively.

You can read all about Sam’s Club’s one-day sale at this link. More details about the iPhone promotion will be available here.