Costco Black Friday 2018 ad leaks: Cheap iPad, Xbox, and laptop deals

The 2018 Black Friday and Cyber Monday season is fast approaching, as several retailers already announced their new shipping plans for the holidays. But the first major Black Friday ad to leak is Costco’s and it includes tons of details about Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday deals.
Costco stores will stay closed on Thanksgiving, but buyers will be able to shop online on November 22nd to get a bunch of exciting deals. Costco retail locations will then open at 9:00 AM on Friday. The 8-page Black Friday ad, obtained by Best Black Friday, includes all the deals for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, as follows below.
Consoles and games
- Xbox One 1TB Bundle with controller, Minecraft, and 3-month game pass (save $70) – starts on Nov. 18, online only
- Xbox One 1TB Bundle with 2 controllers, Madden 19, FIFA 19, and 3-month game pass (save $70) – starts on Nov. 18, online only
- Xbox One X Forza Bundle with controller and 3-month game pass (save $70) – starts on Nov. 18
- Xbox One 1TB Bundle with 2 controllers and 3-month game pass (save $70) – starts on Nov. 18
TV
- $449.99 55-inch Vizio 4K Ultra HD LED TV – starts on Nov. 22, early start online
- $279.99 50-inch TCL 4K Ultra HD Roku LED TV – starts on Nov. 22, early start online
- $199.99 40-inch Vizio 1080p LED TV – starts on Nov. 22, online only
- $399.99 32-inch LG QHD gaming monitor (save $200) – starts on Nov. 22, online only
- $299.99 27-inch Dell UltraSharp 27 Infinity Edge Monitor (save $70) – Thanksgiving only
Smartphones and tablets
Wearables
- $149.99 Garmin Approach X40 GPS Golf Band (save $50) – starts on Nov. 22
- Fitbit Versa (save $50) – starts on Nov. 22
Miscellaneous
- $679.99 Canon EOS SL2 DSLR Camera 3-lens Bundle – starts on Nov. 22, online only
- $499.99 Nikon D3500 DSLR Camera 2-lens Bundle (save $100) – starts on Nov. 22, early start online
- $99.99 Bose On-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones (save $60) – starts on Nov. 22
- $69.99 Google Home Mini (save $30) – starts on Nov. 22, early start online
Laptops and Desktops
In addition to the tech deals above, there are plenty of other offers in the leaked Costco catalog, which you can browse at this link.