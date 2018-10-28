Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Oct. 28)

November is nearly here, which means Netflix is about to receive a massive content dump. If you’ve been a Netflix subscriber for any meaningful length of time, you’ve likely become accustomed to a huge shipment of new movies, TV shows and comedy specials arriving on the service on the first day of every month. November is no different, as thirty shows and movies will begin streaming on the service November 1st alone.
Some of the highlights include Cape Fear, Children of Men, and Cloverfield. But, as always, we’ll be losing a selection of movies and shows as well, such as Jurassic Park and Up in the Air. Thankfully, the good outweighs the bad.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix arrivals and departures for the week of October 28th, 2018:
Arrivals
Sunday, October 28th
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj— NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Streaming Every Sunday)
Tuesday, October 30th
- Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Degenerates— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wednesday, October 31st
- Goldie & Bear: Season 2
- GUN CITY— NETFLIX FILM
Thursday, November 1st
- Angela’s Christmas— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bram Stoker’s Dracula
- Bring It On: In It to Win It
- Cape Fear
- Children of Men
- Close Encounters of the Third Kind
- Cloverfield
- Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
- Doctor Strange
- Fair Game – Director’s Cut
- Follow This: Part 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- From Dusk Till Dawn
- Good Will Hunting
- Jet Li’s Fearless
- Julie & Julia
- Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1
- National Lampoon’s Animal House
- Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow
- Planet Hulk
- Scary Movie 2
- Scary Movie 3
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- Sixteen Candles
- Stink!
- The English Patient
- The Judgement— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin
- The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep
- Transcendence
- Vaya
Friday, November 2nd
- Brainchild— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- House of Cards: Season 6— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Holiday Calendar— NETFLIX FILM
- The Other Side of the Wind— NETFLIX FILM
- They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Saturday, November 3rd
- Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
Departures
Sunday, October 28th
- Bridget Jones’s Baby
Thursday, November 1st
- Amelie
- Crossfire
- Cruel Intentions
- Cruel Intentions 2
- Cruel Intentions 3
- Hellboy II: The Golden Army
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Oculus
- Phenomenon
- Run to me
- Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball
- Steel Magnolias
- The Invasion
- The Land Before Time
- The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
- The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
- The Lazarus Effect
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- The Reader
- Up in the Air
We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, check out the complete lists of arriving content and departing content.