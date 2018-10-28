Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Oct. 28)

November is nearly here, which means Netflix is about to receive a massive content dump. If you’ve been a Netflix subscriber for any meaningful length of time, you’ve likely become accustomed to a huge shipment of new movies, TV shows and comedy specials arriving on the service on the first day of every month. November is no different, as thirty shows and movies will begin streaming on the service November 1st alone.

Some of the highlights include Cape Fear, Children of Men, and Cloverfield. But, as always, we’ll be losing a selection of movies and shows as well, such as Jurassic Park and Up in the Air. Thankfully, the good outweighs the bad.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix arrivals and departures for the week of October 28th, 2018:

Arrivals

Sunday, October 28th

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj— NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Streaming Every Sunday)

Tuesday, October 30th

Wednesday, October 31st

Goldie & Bear: Season 2



GUN CITY— NETFLIX FILM

Thursday, November 1st

Angela’s Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bram Stoker’s Dracula



Bring It On: In It to Win It



Cape Fear



Children of Men



Close Encounters of the Third Kind



Cloverfield



Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo



Doctor Strange

Fair Game – Director’s Cut

Follow This: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



From Dusk Till Dawn



Good Will Hunting



Jet Li’s Fearless



Julie & Julia



Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1



National Lampoon’s Animal House



Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow



Planet Hulk



Scary Movie 2



Scary Movie 3



Sex and the City: The Movie



Sixteen Candles



Stink!



The English Patient



The Judgement — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin



The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep



Transcendence

Vaya

Friday, November 2nd

Saturday, November 3rd

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

Departures

Sunday, October 28th

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Thursday, November 1st

Amelie

Crossfire



Cruel Intentions



Cruel Intentions 2



Cruel Intentions 3



Hellboy II: The Golden Army



Jurassic Park



Jurassic Park III



Oculus



Phenomenon



Run to me



Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball



Steel Magnolias



The Invasion



The Land Before Time



The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure



The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving



The Lazarus Effect



The Lost World: Jurassic Park



The Reader



Up in the Air

We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, check out the complete lists of arriving content and departing content.