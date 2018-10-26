All the OnePlus 6T specs and every new feature were listed in a monster leak

OnePlus will take the wraps off the OnePlus 6T in just a few short days. Just like any OnePlus phone that preceded it, the OnePlus 6T isn’t a secret. As usual, OnePlus revealed some of the new features well ahead of the announcement, and the leaks took care of the rest. But if you’re still not satisfied with what you’ve learned about the phone so far, you’ll need to check out the following leak, which includes the full specs list as well as plenty of images showing the handset and some of its signature features.
The monster leak comes from 15-year-old leaker Ishan Agarwal, who posted leaks before on Twitter, including plenty of Pixel 3 XL hands,-on pics well before Google unveiled the handset.
The following image lists all the specs of the handset: 6.4-inch Optic AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel rear cameras, 20-megapixel selfie camera, fingerprint sensor under the display, 3,700 mAh battery with Quick charge support, and Android 9.0 Pie.
Here’s that dual-lens camera on the back:
A different image explains that the OnePlus 6T has a “stunning 86% screen-to-body ratio,” revealing that Corning’s new Gorilla Glass 6 protects the display. Also, notice the teardrop notch:
Here’s the in-display fingerprint sensor in action:
The phone’s camera features are teased in a different image, which says that the OnePlus 6T camera “just got smarter,” allowing users to shoot photos in an instant with the Quick Capture mode. The selfie cam also does Portrait Mode “with more depth.”
Finally, here’s a press render of the OnePlus 6T, showing the handset from all angles:
The same leaker posted the purported European prices for the handset on Twitter, claiming the phone will arrive in three variants when it comes to RAM and storage combinations, including 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB. The prices seem to be in line with what other leaks claimed, starting €559 and going up to €639 for Europe.
The tweet above also reveals three potential color options for the handset, including Mirror Black, Midnight Black, and a Purple option that’s yet to be confirmed.
As a reminder, the OnePlus 6T will be unveiled on October 29th in New York and should hit stores a week later, according to rumors.