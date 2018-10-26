iOS 12.1 beta code reveals some details about Face ID on the next-gen iPad Pro

Apple will unveil the 2018 iPad Pro models and new Macs during its media event next week, but that doesn’t mean the leaks have stopped revealing details about the upcoming devices. A few days ago, we learned that Apple may launch as many as four new Macs at the show, while a new finding in Apple’s iOS 12.1 beta code seems to confirm that Face ID on the new iPad Pro will work in both landscape and portrait modes.

Earlier reports claimed that Apple would bring Face ID functionality to the next-gen iPad Pros, which meant that the home button and its Touch ID sensor would go away, just like they did on the latest iPhone models. The iPad Pro, however, will not have a notch like the iPhone X. Other reports then said that Face ID will work in landscape mode as well, which makes a lot of sense for a device like the iPad.

Developer Guilherme Rambo, who previously discussed the matter on 9to5Mac, just found a new line of code in the iOS 12.1 beta about Face ID which seems to confirm that rumor:

The code in the image above is likely taken from Apple’s device setup app that runs when you first activate a new iPhone or iPad, offering information to the user about the entire Face ID setup process:

Face ID needs to be in portrait to learn how to recognize you. After Face ID has been set up, it will work in portrait and landscape.

The code also seems to confirm that setting up Face ID on an iPad will require you to use the tablet in portrait mode.

Apple is widely expected to launch two iPad Pro sizes on October 30th, including a 12.9-inch model and an 11-inch version. Both of them should come with a new design featuring slimmer bezels than any previous iPad, a TrueDepth camera for Face ID at the top, A12X processor, USB-C connectivity, and a new connector for accessories.