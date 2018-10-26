Marvel Studios president says the first ‘Avengers 4’ trailer will debut in 2018

Most of us have come to terms with the fact that we won’t know the aftermath of the conclusion to Avengers: Infinity War until next spring, but that hasn’t made the wait any easier. But one thing that might help is an unexpected tweet from Critics Choice reporter Erick Weber citing Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who apparently confirmed to Weber at a Black Panther screening on Thursday that the Avengers 4 trailer will drop this year.

This doesn’t come as much of a surprise, especially considering that the first Avengers: Infinity War trailer arrived on November 29th, 2017, but it’s the first time the release window has been officially confirmed. Unsurprisingly, Feige did not get into specifics, but he did say we will see the trailer “before the end of the year.”

Weber also asked Feige about an even more contentious topic than the next Avengers movie: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Although we already knew this, Feige confirmed earlier reports which stated that the third Guardians movie was on hold. We still have no idea when or if the sequel will ever see the light of day.

OK, here we go, 3 quick questions, answers direct from Kevin Feige's mouth 1) AVENGERS 4 trailer "before the end of the year"

2) Namor COULD make an appearance, still deciding IF & when

3) GUARDIANS 3 status "on hold" — 𝗘𝗪𝗲𝗯 (@ErickWeber) October 26, 2018

Finally, Weber also asked Feige about the possibility of Namor the Sub-Mariner joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point in the future. Once again, no details were divulged, but Feige refused to close the door on the potential introduction of the character, saying that he could make an appearance in a future film.

As excruciating as the wait will be, little updates like this, and the seemingly endless flow of leaks coming from actors and fans alike should keep us busy until Avengers 4 hit theaters in the United States on May 3rd, 2018.