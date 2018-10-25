September and October of this year were two of the most impressive months we’ve ever had when it comes to Netflix’s original content. Cary Joji Fukunaga’s Maniac was fantastic, and it was just one of 52 different original shows and movies released by Netflix in September. Then October brought us The Haunting of Hill House, a new season of Marvel’s Daredevil, and 58 other originals. (Seriously, if you haven’t watched Hill House yet, binge-watch it right now.) Now November is just around the corner and it’s clear that Netflix has no intention of slowing down, with a whopping 57 different Netflix original shows, movies, and specials set to premiere next month.
Among the highlights headed to Netflix’s ever-expanding catalog in November are a new Coen brothers movie called The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and the debut season of Narcos: Mexico. The biggest news is probably the final season of House of Cards, which will give us one last taste of the show without its former lead, Kevin Spacey. A new season of The Great British Baking Show will make its way to Netflix as well, as will brand new specials from John Leguizamo and Trevor Noah. The Other Side of the Wind is also shaping up to be great, and there’s plenty more in store from Netflix next month.
You’ll find the entire schedule of Netflix original releases below for the month of November. We’ve also included links to each of the titles so you can check out more info and watch the trailers. And if you’d like to see what else is coming to Netflix next month including third-party content, you’ll find it all right here.
Streaming November 1st
- Angela’s Christmas— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Follow This: Part 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 2nd
- Brainchild— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- House of Cards: Season 6— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Holiday Calendar— NETFLIX FILM
- The Other Side of the Wind— NETFLIX FILM
- They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 4th
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Streaming Every Sunday, begins October 28)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 5th
- John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 9th
- Beat Bugs: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- La Reina del Flow— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Medal of Honor— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Outlaw King— NETFLIX FILM
- Spirit Riding Free: Season 7— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Super Drags— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Treehouse Detectives: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Westside— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 13th
- Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Oh My Ghost— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Warrior— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 15th
- May The Devil Take You— NETFLIX FILM
- The Crew— NETFLIX FILM
Streaming November 16th
- Cam— NETFLIX FILM
- Narcos: Mexico— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ponysitters Club: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Prince of Peoria— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs— NETFLIX FILM
- The Kominsky Method— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Princess Switch— NETFLIX FILM
Streaming November 19th
- The Last Kingdom: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 20th
- Kulipari: Dream Walker— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Motown Magic— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sabrina— NETFLIX FILM
- The Final Table— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 21st
- The Tribe— NETFLIX FILM
Streaming November 22nd
- Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Christmas Chronicles— NETFLIX FILM
Streaming November 23rd
- Frontier: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fugitiva— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sick Note— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sick Note: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 27th
- Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attell— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 30th
- 1983— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding— NETFLIX FILM
- Baby— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Death by Magic— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- F is for Family: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Happy as Lazzaro— NETFLIX FILM
- Rajma Chawal— NETFLIX FILM
- Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The World Is Yours— NETFLIX FILM
- Tiempo compartido— NETFLIX FILM