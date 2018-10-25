Best Buy 2-day sale: Apple Watches, iPad Pros, smart TVs and more

We’ve yet to even reached Halloween yet, but it’s never too early to start thinking about holiday shopping. There are sure to be countless sales worth checking out next month, but in the meantime, Best Buy has kicked off yet another 2-day sale featuring laptops, smart TVs, and a few Apple products that rarely go on sale.

Let’s start with the Apple Watch Series 3, which is available on Best Buy today for as little as $303.99. That’s the price of the 38mm Space Grey aluminum model with a Black Sport Band, but there are over a dozen models in stock. Best Buy has also discounted virtually every model of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, with the cheapest model starting at $549.99, but don’t forget that Apple is expected to launch new iPad models next week.

Those are just a few of the highlights, but here are all of the best deals worth checking out at Best Buy. And keep in mind that in order to access the sale immediately, you’ll need a free My Best Buy account:

As the name suggests, it won’t last long, so be sure to check it out before the 2-day sale ends. Early access for all My Best Buy subscribers will end on October 25th at 11:59 PM CT.