Best Buy 2-day sale: Apple Watches, iPad Pros, smart TVs and more

We’ve yet to even reached Halloween yet, but it’s never too early to start thinking about holiday shopping. There are sure to be countless sales worth checking out next month, but in the meantime, Best Buy has kicked off yet another 2-day sale featuring laptops, smart TVs, and a few Apple products that rarely go on sale.
Let’s start with the Apple Watch Series 3, which is available on Best Buy today for as little as $303.99. That’s the price of the 38mm Space Grey aluminum model with a Black Sport Band, but there are over a dozen models in stock. Best Buy has also discounted virtually every model of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, with the cheapest model starting at $549.99, but don’t forget that Apple is expected to launch new iPad models next week.
Those are just a few of the highlights, but here are all of the best deals worth checking out at Best Buy. And keep in mind that in order to access the sale immediately, you’ll need a free My Best Buy account:
- Apple – Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 (GPS + Cellular), 42mm with Black Sport Loop – Space Gray Aluminum: $327.99 (save $81.01)
- Apple – Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular), 38mm with Black Sport Band – Space Black Stainless Steel: $463.99 (save $115.01)
- Apple – Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular), 42mm with Milanese Loop – Stainless Steel: $619.99 (save $109.01)
- Apple – 10.5-Inch iPad Pro (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi – 64GB – Space Gray: $549.99 (save $100)
- Apple – 10.5-Inch iPad Pro (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi – 256GB – Rose Gold: $699.99 (save $100)
- Apple – 10.5-Inch iPad Pro (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi – 512GB – Silver: $899.99 (save $100)
- Apple – MacBook Air® – 13.3″ Display – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 128GB Flash Storage (Latest Model) – Silver: $874.99 (save $125)
- Apple – MacBook Air® – 13.3″ Display – Intel Core i7 – 8GB Memory – 512GB Solid State Drive (Latest Model) – Silver: $1,399.99 (save $150)
- Insignia™ – 55” Class – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Fire TV Edition: $379.99 (save $70)
- HP – 27f 27″ IPS LED FHD FreeSync Monitor – Natural Silver: $139.99 (save $110)
As the name suggests, it won’t last long, so be sure to check it out before the 2-day sale ends. Early access for all My Best Buy subscribers will end on October 25th at 11:59 PM CT.