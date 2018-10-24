With the holidays fast approaching, you’re probably either getting excited to see your family and friends, or already dreading all the downtime you’re going to have between meals and events. The good news is that Netflix will always be there for you with a mountain of new content that you can distract yourself with.

It’s becoming redundant, but November is once again a jam-packed month for new movies and shows, including originals like Narcos: Mexico, F is for Family: Season 3, and the sixth and final season of House of Cards. Netflix will also debut a new Coen brothers movie called The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, which is joining third-party blockbusters like Cape Fear, Cloverfield, Doctor Strange, and Animal House as the month goes on.

You can see the full list of additions to the Netflix streaming service for the month of November below:

Streaming November 1st

Angela’s Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bram Stoker’s Dracula



Bring It On: In It to Win It



Cape Fear



Children of Men



Close Encounters of the Third Kind



Cloverfield



Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo



Doctor Strange

Fair Game – Director’s Cut

Follow This: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



From Dusk Till Dawn



Good Will Hunting



Jet Li’s Fearless



Julie & Julia



Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1



National Lampoon’s Animal House



Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow



Planet Hulk



Scary Movie 2



Scary Movie 3



Sex and the City: The Movie



Sixteen Candles



Stink!



The English Patient



The Judgement — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin



The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep



Transcendence

Vaya

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Streaming Every Sunday, begins October 28)– NETFLIX ORIGINA



Homecoming: Season 1



John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons— NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Into the Forest



The Sea of Trees

Green Room

The Pixar Story

The Last Kingdom: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL



The Tribe— NETFLIX FILM

My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever

Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attell— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Pocoyo: Season 4

