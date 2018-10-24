With the holidays fast approaching, you’re probably either getting excited to see your family and friends, or already dreading all the downtime you’re going to have between meals and events. The good news is that Netflix will always be there for you with a mountain of new content that you can distract yourself with.
It’s becoming redundant, but November is once again a jam-packed month for new movies and shows, including originals like Narcos: Mexico, F is for Family: Season 3, and the sixth and final season of House of Cards. Netflix will also debut a new Coen brothers movie called The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, which is joining third-party blockbusters like Cape Fear, Cloverfield, Doctor Strange, and Animal House as the month goes on.
You can see the full list of additions to the Netflix streaming service for the month of November below:
Streaming November 1st
- Angela’s Christmas— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bram Stoker’s Dracula
- Bring It On: In It to Win It
- Cape Fear
- Children of Men
- Close Encounters of the Third Kind
- Cloverfield
- Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
- Doctor Strange
- Fair Game – Director’s Cut
- Follow This: Part 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- From Dusk Till Dawn
- Good Will Hunting
- Jet Li’s Fearless
- Julie & Julia
- Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1
- National Lampoon’s Animal House
- Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow
- Planet Hulk
- Scary Movie 2
- Scary Movie 3
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- Sixteen Candles
- Stink!
- The English Patient
- The Judgement— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin
- The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep
- Transcendence
- Vaya
Streaming November 2nd
- Brainchild— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- House of Cards: Season 6— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Holiday Calendar— NETFLIX FILM
- The Other Side of the Wind— NETFLIX FILM
- They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 3rd
- Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
Streaming November 4th
- Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Streaming Every Sunday, begins October 28)– NETFLIX ORIGINA
Streaming November 5th
- Homecoming: Season 1
- John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 7th
- Into the Forest
Streaming November 8th
- The Sea of Trees
Streaming November 9th
- Beat Bugs: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- La Reina del Flow— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Medal of Honor— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Outlaw King— NETFLIX FILM
- Spirit Riding Free: Season 7— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Super Drags— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Treehouse Detectives: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Westside— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 12th
- Green Room
Streaming November 13th
- Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Oh My Ghost— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Warrior— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 15th
- May The Devil Take You— NETFLIX FILM
- The Crew— NETFLIX FILM
Streaming November 16th
- Cam— NETFLIX FILM
- Narcos: Mexico— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ponysitters Club: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Prince of Peoria— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs— NETFLIX FILM
- The Break-Up
- The Kominsky Method— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Princess Switch— NETFLIX FILM
Streaming November 18th
- The Pixar Story
Streaming November 19th
- The Last Kingdom: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 20th
- Kulipari: Dream Walker— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Motown Magic— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sabrina— NETFLIX FILM
- The Final Table— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 21st
- The Tribe— NETFLIX FILM
Streaming November 22nd
- Jiro Dreams of Sushi
- Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Christmas Chronicles— NETFLIX FILM
Streaming November 23rd
- Frontier: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fugitiva— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sick Note— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sick Note: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- To Build or Not to Build: Season 2
Streaming November 25th
- My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever
Streaming November 27th
- Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attell— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 29th
- Pocoyo: Season 4
Streaming November 30th
- 1983— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding— NETFLIX FILM
- Baby— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Death by Magic— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- F is for Family: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Happy as Lazzaro— NETFLIX FILM
- Rajma Chawal— NETFLIX FILM
- Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The World Is Yours— NETFLIX FIL
- Tiempo compartido— NETFLIX FILM
Check back in a little while for a full list of movies, shows and specials being removed from Netflix next month. In the meantime, watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming in November below: