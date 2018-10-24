Jacob Siegal
October 24th, 2018 at 12:07 PM

With the holidays fast approaching, you’re probably either getting excited to see your family and friends, or already dreading all the downtime you’re going to have between meals and events. The good news is that Netflix will always be there for you with a mountain of new content that you can distract yourself with.

It’s becoming redundant, but November is once again a jam-packed month for new movies and shows, including originals like Narcos: Mexico, F is for Family: Season 3, and the sixth and final season of House of Cards. Netflix will also debut a new Coen brothers movie called The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, which is joining third-party blockbusters like Cape Fear, Cloverfield, Doctor Strange, and Animal House as the month goes on.

You can see the full list of additions to the Netflix streaming service for the month of November below:

Streaming November 1st

  • Angela’s ChristmasNETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Bram Stoker’s Dracula
  • Bring It On: In It to Win It
  • Cape Fear
  • Children of Men
  • Close Encounters of the Third Kind
  • Cloverfield
  • Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
  • Doctor Strange
  • Fair Game – Director’s Cut
  • Follow This: Part 3NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • From Dusk Till Dawn
  • Good Will Hunting
  • Jet Li’s Fearless
  • Julie & Julia
  • Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1
  • National Lampoon’s Animal House
  • Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow
  • Planet Hulk
  • Scary Movie 2
  • Scary Movie 3
  • Sex and the City: The Movie
  • Sixteen Candles
  • Stink!
  • The English Patient
  • The JudgementNETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin
  • The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep
  • Transcendence
  • Vaya

Streaming November 2nd

Streaming November 3rd

  • Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

Streaming November 4th

  • Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Streaming Every Sunday, begins October 28)– NETFLIX ORIGINA

Streaming November 5th

Streaming November 7th

  • Into the Forest

Streaming November 8th

  • The Sea of Trees

Streaming November 9th

Streaming November 12th

  • Green Room

Streaming November 13th

Streaming November 15th

Streaming November 16th

Streaming November 18th

  • The Pixar Story

Streaming November 19th

Streaming November 20th

Streaming November 21st

Streaming November 22nd

Streaming November 23rd

Streaming November 25th

  • My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever

Streaming November 27th

Streaming November 29th

  • Pocoyo: Season 4

Streaming November 30th

Check back in a little while for a full list of movies, shows and specials being removed from Netflix next month. In the meantime, watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming in November below:

