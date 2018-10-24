Samsung’s latest announcement gives us more reasons to be excited about the Galaxy S10

The Galaxy S10 isn’t exactly a secret, as we’ve been seeing rumors and reports detailing Samsung’s next flagship for a few months now. But there are plenty of reasons to be excited about what could be a revolutionary phone, with Samsung’s latest announcement offering hints at what we can expect from its tenth anniversary device.

Earlier this summer, we told you that the Galaxy S10 might feature UFS 3.0 storage as well as LPDDR5 RAM. That may sound boring to some, but this sort of upgrades would make the Galaxy S10 tremendously faster than any other Galaxy S phone. It turns out that the leaker who said that Samsung would soon mass-produce such components was partly right. UFS 3.0 storage will arrive next year, while speedier LPDDR5 RAM standard is going to be available in phones in 2020.

The news, this time around, comes directly from Samsung, which took the stage at the 4G/5G Summit in Hong Kong together with Micron to talk about the future of mobile memory.

According to Android Central, UFS 3.0 will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB versions, with Micron saying that 2021 phones will bring us the first wave of handsets packing 1TB of data. A report the other day did say the cheapest Galaxy S10 will have just 64GB of onboard storage. If that’s accurate, then the entry-level Galaxy S10 phone will still rely on UFS 2.1 flash storage.

UFS 3.0 will deliver higher speeds than the UFS 2.1 flash standard used in the Galaxy S9 phones right now. 5G will allow us to transfer vast amounts of data even faster than before, so we should be expecting significant storage upgrades in future phones to keep pace.

Bandwidth is also something we’re going to need, and that’s what LPDDR5 RAM should deliver, with speeds of 44GB/s to 51.2GB/s. The new RAM tech would also be more efficient than the current LPDDR4 used in mobile devices, with Samsung touting a 20% reduction in power consumption.