Apple might launch four new Macs next week at its October 30th event

Apple will hold a press conference in New York next week to announce all the new products it plans to launch ahead of the holidays. We’re expecting new iPad Pros and several new Mac computers, according to rumors, and a new leak tells us that Apple may unveil as many as three new Macs next week as well, in addition to the MacBook refreshes we expect this fall.

The leak comes from the same Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database, via French blog Consomac, which revealed other unreleased Apple products before their launch in the past.The EEC is a regulatory body for the Eurasian economic space, which explains all these leaks. These databases reveal model numbers for new products, operating systems, device types, and the date they were added.

We’re looking at a bunch of Mac listings, including A1347, A1418, A1419, A1481, A1862, A1993, A2115, A2116, all running macOS 10.14. Furthermore, a bunch of macOS 10.14 MacBooks are also listed, including A1466, A1534, A1708, A1932, A1989, A1990.

Of these model numbers, only A1993, A2115, and A2116 are new, suggesting that Apple is about to introduce at least three new Macs. The obvious candidates are the Mac Mini and the iMac, which are both rumored to receive refreshes this year. Consomac also notes that the A1932 model is some sort of new MacBook, but this device was spotted in the database in July running macOS 10.13. At the time, the site noted that the A1932 and its A1931 variation did not match the MacBook or MacBook Air series.

In addition to the new iPad Pros launching next week, Apple is expected to refresh the MacBook line and introduce a brand new MacBook Air replacement that should feature a Retina display as well as an affordable price. Apple’s keynote is scheduled for October 30th, at which point we’ll learn everything we need to know about Apple’s 2018 Mac lineup.