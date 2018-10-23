You can get your OnePlus 6T early at one of the company’s pop-up shops

If you’re planning on buying a OnePlus 6T but don’t want to have to wait for it to ship to your front door, you’re in luck. On Tuesday, OnePlus revealed that it will be opening pop-up shops all over the world on Wednesday, October 31st, where fans of the brand will be able to try out and buy the device before anyone else.

“You’ll want to queue up early to pick up your OnePlus 6T at a Community Pop-up near you,” the company said on its website on a new page dedicated to all the pop-up shops. “Join us at one of our many cool venues, pick up exclusive gear and goodies, and get your hands on the OnePlus 6T before anyone else.”

This isn’t the first time OnePlus has employed pop-up shops to lure in dedicated fans, but there will be more locations this time than there were for the OnePlus 6. The only US shop will be in New York City in Times Square from 6:00 PM – 11:00 PM ET on October 29th, which is the same day as the launch event.

Are you ready to pop-up and meet the #OnePlus6T? Here's what you can expect when you visit a Pop-up event near you. https://t.co/658KBsx7XE pic.twitter.com/Lzx7hfGFY9 — OnePlus (@oneplus) October 23, 2018

There will be eleven pop-up shops across Europe on October 31st, in big cities like London, Madrid, Barcelona, Berlin, and Paris. The final pop-up shops will spring up in India and the Nordics on November 2nd. You can see the full list of cities on OnePlus’s website, but there will be nearly thirty shops in all.

OnePlus has originally planned to hold its launch event for the OnePlus 6T in New York on Tuesday, October 30th, but Apple’s decision to host an event on the same day forced OnePlus to reconsider. Instead, OnePlus will unveil its new phone on October 29th at 11 AM ET — a day earlier than expected.