Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Oct. 21)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was already one of the most highly anticipated Netflix shows of the year when it was announced, but the fact that it’s also coming out less than a week before Halloween gives it a chance to be the show of the season (you know, other than The Haunting of Hill House).

Some other highlights include the second season of the animated Castlevania series, the second season of the super funny (but sadly canceled) sitcom Great News, and Bodyguard, which has become incredibly popular in the UK. It’s not the busiest of weeks, but not much notable is leaving the streaming service either.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix arrivals and departures for the week of October 21st, 2018:

Arrivals

Sunday, October 21st

Robozuna— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tuesday, October 23rd

ADAM SANDLER 100% FRESH— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wednesday, October 24th

Bodyguard— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Thursday, October 25th

Great News: Season 2

Friday, October 26th

Saturday, October 27th

Girl from Nowhere— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Departures

Monday, October 22nd

The Secret Life of Pets

Wednesday, October 24th

V/H/S/2

Thursday, October 25th

Big Eyes



Queen of Katwe

Friday, October 26th

Southside with You

