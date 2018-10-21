Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Oct. 21)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was already one of the most highly anticipated Netflix shows of the year when it was announced, but the fact that it’s also coming out less than a week before Halloween gives it a chance to be the show of the season (you know, other than The Haunting of Hill House).
Some other highlights include the second season of the animated Castlevania series, the second season of the super funny (but sadly canceled) sitcom Great News, and Bodyguard, which has become incredibly popular in the UK. It’s not the busiest of weeks, but not much notable is leaving the streaming service either.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix arrivals and departures for the week of October 21st, 2018:
Arrivals
Sunday, October 21st
- Robozuna— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tuesday, October 23rd
- ADAM SANDLER 100% FRESH— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wednesday, October 24th
- Bodyguard— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Thursday, October 25th
- Great News: Season 2
Friday, October 26th
- Been So Long— NETFLIX FILM
- Castlevania: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dovlatov— NETFLIX FILM
- Jefe— NETFLIX FILM
- Shirkers— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Terrorism Close Calls— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Saturday, October 27th
- Girl from Nowhere— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Departures
Monday, October 22nd
- The Secret Life of Pets
Wednesday, October 24th
- V/H/S/2
Thursday, October 25th
- Big Eyes
- Queen of Katwe
Friday, October 26th
- Southside with You
We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, check out the complete lists of arriving content and departing content.