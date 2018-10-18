Apple sends out invites for iPad Pro event on October 30th

Even though we’re just a few weeks removed from Apple unveiling its 2018 iPhone lineup and the jaw-dropping Apple Watch Series 4, the company still has a few more products it plans to release before the 2018 holiday shopping season kicks off. Earlier today, Apple sent out invitations for yet another media event where the company is expected to introduce a slew of new hardware, including new iPads and more. This time around, the event is slated to take place on October 30 at the Howard Gilman Opera House in New York.

As to what Apple will introduce at its upcoming media event, the biggest announcement will likely be two brand new iPad Pro models in 11-inch and 12.9-inch form factors. Indeed, renders of these rumored iPad Pro models surfaced in early September and are purportedly based on leaked CAD images.

As evidenced from the render below, Apple’s iPad Pro models will borrow some heavy design cues from the iPhone X in the sense that the home button has been removed entirely and replaced with Face ID. Note, however, that the new iPad Pros will not incorporate a notch design a’la the iPhone X. Incidentally, there are reports that Face ID on the iPad Pro will thankfully be able to work in both portrait and landscape mode.

You’ll also note that the bezels on the new iPad Pro models are significantly smaller. It’s also worth mentioning that Apple’s next-gen iPad Pro models will reportedly ship without a traditional 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, a report that surfaced last night relays that a new Apple Pencil is in the works as well, with 9to5Mac reporting: “The new Apple Pencil will be paired with iPad Pro by proximity, much like AirPods or HomePod. Switching between devices will be possible without connecting the Apple Pencil to the charging port.”

New iPads aside, there’s also a possibility that we might see some refreshed Macs at Apple’s forthcoming October event. Earlier in the year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said via an investor note that Apple is planning to introduce spec bumps for the MacBook Pro, iMac, and believe it or not, the Mac Mini later this year. Though Apple has neglected the Mac Mini for years, Tim Cook last year, while responding to a customer email, said the following: “We do plan for [the] Mac Mini to be an important part of our product line going forward.”

Interestingly enough, there’s also a rumor that Apple this year will introduce a new low-cost laptop that looks similar to the MacBook Air, albeit with slimmer bezels and a high-res Retina display. Coupled with the impending launch of the iPhone XR, Apple is poised to have yet another monster holiday quarter.