The robots are dancing now

As humans, it’s important to keep track of what robots are doing. We know with 99 percent certainty — thanks to Hollywood films pre-historical documentaries like Terminator 2: Judgement Day — that mankind will eventually be wiped out by our own creations, but that’s not happening just yet.

They seem to be biding their time by earning our trust in various ways, such as fighting for our amusement and building pointless walls. The most recent development comes in a video just published by Cyberdyne Systems Boston Dynamics which shows the soon-to-be-killer “SpotMini” robot luring us into a false sense of security by dancing to the song “Uptown Funk.”

The video, which will no doubt make you think that robots are good and not threatening, can be viewed below:

It sure is a cute future killing machine.

SpotMini is a streamlined version of Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot, and it’s already demonstrated capabilities ranging from easily scaling stairs to opening doors. This latest video doesn’t really show off the bot’s practical usefulness, but it does hint that robots will be keeping human nightclubs up and running after they rise up and crush mankind under their adorable little rubber feet.

Boston Dynamics has been working on these kinds of robots for a very long time, and the company has bounced around in the hands of a couple of owners who don’t seem to know what to do with its incredible skill set, or the technology itself. The company was under the Google X umbrella for around four years until Alphabet decided to drop them from its balance sheet in a sale to SoftBank Group in 2017.

Since its sale, the company has continued to advance its robotics efforts and every once in a while it drops a video like this to remind us all that it still exists. At some point the company’s impressive efforts will likely result in technology that is integrated into robots for civil or military purposes, but who knows when that day will be. In the meantime we can watch robots dance for our amusement rather than dancing on our graves, which will come later.