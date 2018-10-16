Lyft’s monthly subscription service gives you 30 rides for $300

Lyft announced the wide release of its All-Access Plan on Tuesday, giving frequent Lyft riders an opportunity to save money by spending more up front. First rolled out to a small subset of users earlier this year, the subscription service is now available across the country, and for $299, you get 30 rides up to $15 a piece and 5% off any additional rides. If any of your first 30 rides go over $15, you’ll have to pay the difference.

For now, the All-Access Plan only applies to single-passenger trips and shared rides — bikes and scooters are not included. Lyft also notes that rides don’t roll over to the following 30 day period. If you don’t use all of your rides in a month, any rides you didn’t use will be forfeited and you’ll start anew the next month.

“When you spend less time driving (and parking), you have more freedom — and more savings,” says Lyft on its blog. “Americans who use the All-Access Plan for all of their personal car needs can save up to 59%* per month compared to owning a car. This is the first step toward delivering on our goal of making car ownership optional.”

That last point is especially salient, as this service is probably only worthwhile if you plan on taking Lyft rides about as frequently as you would drive your car around wherever you live. $299 is way below the average that most Americans pay for their cars every month, so as long as you plan on taking advantage of the plan at least every other day of the month, you could end up saving a few hundred bucks while avoiding the hassle of car upkeep.

Lyft says the plan is valid for rides taken anywhere in the US where the company operates, and that everyone should have access to the plan before the end of the week. You can cancel anytime as well.