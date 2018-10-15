Galaxy Note 10 leak reveals an even bigger screen than Apple’s iPhone XS Max

Even though the Galaxy Note 9 launched just a few months ago, the first Note 10 rumors are already here. A few days ago, a report from Korea said that Samsung is considering removing the headphone jack from flagship devices, with the Note 10 or Galaxy S11 supposed to be the first to follow in Apple’s footsteps (despite the fact that Samsung ruthlessly mocked Apple for ditching the headphone jack). Now, a new report from a Samsung insider brings us another exciting detail about the Note 10, one that seems to further confirm earlier rumors.

According to well-informed Twitter user Ice Universe, the Galaxy Note 10 will have a 6.66-inch display. It’s unclear, however, where he obtained his information from.

Galaxy Note10 screen size: 6.66 inches. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 15, 2018

That’s just slightly bigger than the 6.4-inch screen on the Note 9. But, more importantly, a 6.66-inch screen would be bigger than the iPhone XS Max’s 6.5-inch display. This is the first time when Samsung’s newest Note isn’t bigger than all current iPhones, including the newly launched XS Max model. And screen size is an iconic feature of the Note series.

Ice Universe went on to say that a bigger screen size doesn’t necessarily mean the Note 10 will have a bigger footprint than the Note 9. Instead, Samsung is expected to increase the height of the screen while reducing bezel size. The resulting screen would have a 19:9 or 19.5:9 aspect ratio, up from 18.5:9.

This is not bad, the longer screen ratio (19:9 or 19.5:9) and the narrower border make Note10 even smaller than Note9. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 15, 2018

One way for Samsung to reduce the bezels on its Galaxy S and Note models that have Infinity Display designs would be to mimic Apple’s iPhone X screen design, at least partially. The iPhone’s display goes from corner to corner, and the removal of the headphone jack is one of the things that makes it possible. Samsung will probably not replicate the iPhone X notch, but it may remove the bottom bezels on the Note 10 while simultaneously reducing the top bezel, to increase the overall screen size of the phone. All of this is speculation at this point, and there’s plenty of time for Samsung to decide on the Note 10’s final design.