Just when it seems impossible for Netflix to keep up its torrid pace of releasing dozens of original shows and movies month after month, the streaming service tops itself once again. After debuting 47 originals in August and following it up with 52 in September, Netflix is now bringing a whopping 60 titles to life this month.
I have no idea when any of us are supposed to make time for the hundreds of hours this glut of content constitutes, but if you need a good reason not to go outside as the temperature begins to drop, you’ve now got 60 excuses. Some of those excuses include returning shows like Big Mouth, Castlevania, Daredevil, and Making a Murderer, as well as comedy specials from Mo Amer, Ron White, and even Adam Sandler.
You’ll find the entire list below of new Netflix originals premiering in the month of October, and we’ve included links to each Netflix page when available, so you won’t have to go searching for the show or movie on Netflix.
Streaming October 2nd
- Joe Rogan: Strange Times— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- MeatEater: Season 7— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 4th
- Creeped Out— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 5th
- Big Mouth: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dancing Queen— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Élite— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Empire Games— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Little Things: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Malevolent— NETFLIX FILM
- Private Life— NETFLIX FILM
- Super Monsters Save Halloween— NETFLIX FILM
- Super Monsters: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Rise of Phoenixes— NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Streaming Every Friday)
- YG Future Strategy Office— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 8th
- Mo Amer: The Vagabond— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 9th
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 4— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 10th
- 22 July— NETFLIX FILM
- Pacto de Sangue— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 11th
- Salt Fat Acid Heat— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 12th
- Apostle— NETFLIX FILM
- Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil— NETFLIX FILM
- Feminists: What Were They Thinking?— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- FightWorld— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Tarzan and Jane: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Haunting of Hill House— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Kindergarten Teacher— NETFLIX FILM
Streaming October 15th
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 16th
- Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I’ll Shut Up— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 19th
- Accidentally in Love— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ask the Doctor— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.: Limited Series— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Derren Brown: Sacrifice— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Distrito salvaje— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Gnome Alone— NETFLIX FILM
- Haunted— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Illang: The Wolf Brigade— NETFLIX FILM
- Larva Island— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Making a Murderer: Part 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Marvel’s Daredevil: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Night Comes For Us— NETFLIX FILM
- Wanderlust— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 21st
- Robozuna— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 23rd
- ADAM SANDLER 100% FRESH— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 24th
- Bodyguard— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 26th
- Been So Long— NETFLIX FILM
- Castlevania: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dovlatov— NETFLIX FILM
- Jefe— NETFLIX FILM
- Shirkers— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Terrorism Close Calls— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 27th
- Girl from Nowhere— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 28th
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj— NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Streaming Every Sunday)
Streaming October 30th
- Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Degenerates— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 31st
- GUN CITY— NETFLIX FILM
There you have it — all 60 original shows, movies, and specials that will arrive on Netflix within the next month. If you want to see the list of everything coming to Netflix in October, just check this post from last month.