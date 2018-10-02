The specs of the Galaxy S10’s triple camera were just leaked

Samsung will launch three Galaxy S10 versions next year, including a Plus model that will have five cameras — three on the back and two on the front. We have a brand new leak that reveals the specs of all the tree cameras that Samsung will use on the Galaxy S10+.

It’s unclear where the specs above come from, but SamMobile notes it’s the second time the same camera setup is associated with the Galaxy S10.

According to the table above, the Galaxy S10 will have the same primary sensor as the Galaxy S9. That’s a 12-megapixel lens with f1.5/f2.4 variable aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS). Two additional cameras will flank the main sensor, including a 16-megapixel with f1.9 aperture and a 123-degree field of view and a 13-megapixel with f2.4 aperture, OIS, and a 45-degree field of view. The wide-angle lens will lack OIS and autofocus support.

In addition to the Galaxy S10+ that will rock this triple-lens camera setup, Samsung is expected to drop two other Galaxy S10 versions, that will feature dual- and single-lens cameras on the back.

The Galaxy S10 series should be unveiled either at CES 2019 in January, or at MWC a month later, so there’s plenty of time for Samsung to alter the camera specs mentioned above. While Samsung won’t confirm such leaks before the Galaxy S10 arrives, it’s likely that the Galaxy S10+ model will indeed have a triple camera on the back. After all, Samsung just unveiled a mid-range phone that packs a triple-lens camera.