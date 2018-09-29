National Coffee Day 2018: Where to find free or cheap coffee today

Americans are exhausted after yet another long, fraught week of political turmoil, so what better way to kick off the weekend than with a free cup of coffee? Saturday, September 29th is National Coffee Day 2018 in the United States, and dozens of shops across the country are celebrating with deals and freebies all day long, and even throughout the weekend in some cases. We’ve done our best to gather all of the best deals we could find below.
Here are all the deals we’ve managed to find so far. If we see more, we’ll be sure to add them to the list (and feel free to leave a comment below if you find a great deal on coffee at a retailer or restaurant we didn’t list):
- 7-Eleven: Buy a breakfast sandwich for at least $2 on Saturday or Sunday and get a free coffee.
- Barnes & Noble: Get a free cup of tall hot or iced coffee at all Barnes & Noble Cafe locations all day Saturday.
- Caribou Coffee: With any food purchase Saturday, get a free cup of coffee at participating locations.
- Cinnabon: Get a free 12oz signature hot coffee at participating locations on Saturday. No purchase necessary.
- Circle K: Get a free medium Premium Coffee and free Belvita breakfast biscuits Saturday when you download the Circle K app on your mobile device and present the deal at the register during checkout.
- The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: Get a free 16oz coffee when you purchase of a food or bakery item on Saturday.
- Duck Donuts: Get a free small coffee with any purchase on Saturday.
- Dunkin’ Donuts: Buy a hot coffee, get a second hot coffee free at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants.
- Einstein Bros. Bagels: With any food purchase Saturday, get a free cup of coffee at participating locations.
- Krispy Kreme: Get a Free Brewed Coffee on Saturday, and rewards members get a free doughnut as well.
- Pilot Flying J: Use the coupon in the myPilot app to get a free cup of Pilot coffee on Saturday.
- Speedway: Get a free Belvita breakfast biscuit with the purchase of any size coffee on Saturday.
- Wawa: Members of Wawa Rewards get a free cup of coffee Saturday with a coupon in the app.
- White Castle: Get a free small coffee using this coupon with any purchase on Saturday.
This is hardly an exhaustive list, so be sure to poke around and call your local coffee shops to find more deals. We will do our best to keep this list up to date throughout the day as well, so don’t forget to check back a little later and see if there are any deals you might have missed the first time.