National Coffee Day 2018: Where to find free or cheap coffee today

Americans are exhausted after yet another long, fraught week of political turmoil, so what better way to kick off the weekend than with a free cup of coffee? Saturday, September 29th is National Coffee Day 2018 in the United States, and dozens of shops across the country are celebrating with deals and freebies all day long, and even throughout the weekend in some cases. We’ve done our best to gather all of the best deals we could find below.

Here are all the deals we’ve managed to find so far. If we see more, we’ll be sure to add them to the list (and feel free to leave a comment below if you find a great deal on coffee at a retailer or restaurant we didn’t list):

This is hardly an exhaustive list, so be sure to poke around and call your local coffee shops to find more deals. We will do our best to keep this list up to date throughout the day as well, so don’t forget to check back a little later and see if there are any deals you might have missed the first time.