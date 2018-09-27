Video shows overcomplicated iOS 12 bypass that allows access to some apps on locked iPhones

iOS 12 was released about a week ago and the early impressions have been mostly positive thus far. And with good reason: Apple with iOS 12 decided to focus on system performance rather than stuffing as many new features into the release as possible. The end result is an iOS update that makes even older devices like the iPhone 5s feel much snappier.

As with any new iOS release, though, it’s only a matter of time before hackers and tinkerers manage to figure out various ways to skirt around some of Apple’s built-in security measures. Though these exploits are, more often than not, extremely limited in scope, they’re nonetheless worth highlighting when they do arise.

Earlier this week, Jose Rodriguez — who goes by the handle videosdebarraquito on YouTube — managed to uncover an iOS 12 security flaw that essentially allows an unauthorized party to bypass iOS’s passcode lock screen, at least for some purposes. The workaround reportedly only impacts devices that are not Face ID capable, which is to say any non-iPhone X or XS devices.

The video below illustrates how a user can bypass the lock screen and access a user’s list of contacts and all of the accompanying phone and email data. The video — which partially relies upon using Siri — also shows how someone could alter the designated photo for a particular contact. Again, this isn’t necessarily an earth shattering concern, but is still something worth being aware of.