‘Fortnite’ season 6: Pets, shadow stones, and everything you need to know

Fall has begun, and with it comes a new season of Fortnite content, from updated locations and rewards to new items that will change the way the game is played. The lead-up to season 6 wasn’t quite as dramatic as the sky falling in the weeks before season 5, but everyone can finally figure out what happened to that weird, glowing cube.

Perhaps the most substantial change is the addition of shadow stones, which are new consumable items that found in corrupted areas of the map that briefly apply a ‘shadow form’ to the player. While in ‘shadow form,’ players are unable to use weapons, but become invisible to enemies while stationary. Players can ‘phase’ in the direction they’re facing by pressing the fire button, but moving creates a ‘shadow trail’ that can be detected by other players.

While Fortnite has added unique items like shadow stones in the past, these appear to have the potential to have a more noticeable effect on matches, as phasing behind other players and exiting the shadow form by pressing the aim button could give players a leg up on their opponents, even if they are outgunned.

As always, there are also a variety of new skins being introduced in season 6, but the cosmetic items that everyone is going to be talking about are pets, which are showing up for the first time. Pets are purely cosmetic, so don’t expect a gameplay advantage for using one, but they are incredibly cute and appear to react to what’s going on around them. You can unlock Bonesy the dog, Camo the chameleon, and Scales the dragon with the Battle Pass.

Finally, the map has been updated as well to revamp some old locales and insert a few new ones as well. Epic wants you to find all the secrets yourself, but the locations that it highlighted in the patch notes for season 6 include Floating Island, Corrupted Areas, Corn Fields, Haunted Castle, which sound perfect for Halloween.

The complete list of patch notes for Fortnite Battle Royale season 6 (and v6.00) can be found below:

WEAPONS + ITEMS Shadow Stones Consumable typically found around corrupted areas of the map. Using a Shadow Stone will apply ‘Shadow Form’ for a brief period. While in Shadow Form: Unable to use weapons. Become invisible to enemies when stationary. You become more visible and leave behind a Shadow Trail when moving. Gain increased movement speed, jump height and fall damage immunity. Gain a new ability, Phase, can be activated by pressing the Primary Fire button. Phase: Propels you in the direction you are facing, and allows you to pass through objects. The effect lasts 45 seconds but can be exited early by holding down Alt Fire button (aim down sights).

Vaulted Impulse Grenade, Suppressed Submachine Gun, Light Machine Gun, Bouncer, and Remote Explosives. All of the weapons/items added to the Vault in patch v6.0 will currently remain available in Playgrounds.

Added momentum functionality to Grapplers. When hitting a moving object (vehicle, player), its momentum will be added to your launch force. This only happens when the momentum would be a net gain, you cannot lose momentum.

Grappler charges reduced from 15 to 10.

Double Barrel damage reduced from 143/150 to 114/120.

Reduced Dual Pistol floor loot drop chance from 1.49% to 0.88%. Bug Fixes Players will no longer be launched with greater force than intended when using the Grappler in a vehicle.

Using a Grappler while using a Launchpad will no longer cause inventory functionality issues.

The top half of a players model will no longer clip through walls when using the Grappler while crouched.

Fixed a visual issue that could cause the plunger to be visible on the Grappler while the projectile is active.

Players are no longer prevented from changing equipment when firing the Grappler while switching weapons.

Adjusted the timing of the Heavy Sniper reload animation to match more closely to when the bullet is reloaded.

Reduced the amount of force applied when shooting a vehicle with a Shotgun. GAMEPLAY New Locations Floating Island Corrupted Areas Corn Fields Haunted Castle Drop in and find the rest in-game!

Custom Controller Bindings Choosing your configuration has changed to a selector on the left side of the menu. After selecting Custom, the right side of the menu becomes buttons that are selectable. When a button is clicked, it opens a list of actions that can be assigned to that button. Mode selection (Combat, Build) has changed to selectable by triggers. When in either Combat or Build mode, the actions for that mode and the actions that span between modes will appear in the “actions list” to select from.

Console – Input-Based Matchmaking Players using a keyboard and mouse on PS4 will now be put into the PC matchmaking pool. Start matchmaking with your preferred input device. You will be queued with the input type you press the “Play” or “Ready” button with. If you start matchmaking with a keyboard and mouse, then you’ll be queued in the PC matchmaking pool. However, you’ll be able to switch to a controller mid-match if you’d like. If you start matchmaking with a controller, then you’ll remain in your platforms normal queue. However, you’ll be unable to switch to a keyboard and mouse mid-match. PC players are unaffected by this change. If you use a controller on PC then you’ll remain in the PC matchmaking queue.

Storm Circle Changes Safe Zone 4 Wait time reduced from 90 seconds to 80 seconds Shrink time increased from 60 seconds to 70 seconds Safe Zone 5 Wait time reduced from 90 seconds to 70 seconds Shrink time increased from 40 seconds to 60 seconds Safe Zone 6 Wait time reduced from 60 seconds to 30 seconds Shrink time increased from 30 seconds to 60 Safe Zone 7 Wait time reduced from 45 seconds to 20 seconds Shrink time increased from 25 seconds to 50 seconds Radius increased from 1250 to 1650 Safe Zone 8 Wait time reduced from 30 seconds to 15 seconds Shrink time increased from 25 seconds to 40 seconds Radius increased from 625 to 1090 Safe Zone 9 Wait time reduced from 30 seconds to 15 seconds Shrink time increased from 25 seconds to 40 seconds Moving Safe Zone circles in the late game now move 50% further from the previous safe zone.

Moved the ATK horn to down on the D-pad to allow for autorun.

Traps can no longer be placed on wire fences.

You can now build through Shopping Carts. Bug Fixes Increased the precision and frequency of rotation values sent over the network so that changes to other player rotations and aim direction appear to be smoother.

Improvements made to prevent players from appearing to have jittery movement, especially during skydiving. Caused by incorrect acceleration values being sent over the network. This was also sometimes causing other players to appear to be using the wrong skydiving animation.

PERFORMANCE Optimized texture binding rendering code on Switch. This improved CPU and GPU performance, resulting in smoother gameplay and higher resolution rendering.

Optimized performance when many players are on screen.

Game thread optimizations Optimized movement for supply drops.

Improved performance and memory for Android devices running Vulkan. This affects the S9+ Adreno, Note 9 Adreno variants.

Memory optimizations for mobile to reduce the chance of encountering low performance when many apps are in the background AUDIO Players will now have an option in the Locker to select their preferred music choice. Unlock new music from the Season 6 Battle Pass.

Changed the processing of footsteps to add more contrast between above/below. Below steps now sound more “echoey” like they’re coming from the basement. Footsteps will decrease in pitch the farther they are below you, and increase in pitch the higher they are above you. The volume of footsteps blocked by terrain, buildings, or player built structures has been increased slightly. Find more information on footstep audio updates here.

Increased the distance that you can hear open/close Glider sounds.

Increased the audio range for players skydiving to match that of players gliding.

Added a doppler pitch effect to the gliding audio. This creates that “car pass by” effect as players fly overhead.

Bug Fixes Fixed and added audio for the Plunja and Tat Axe pickaxes on mobile and Switch platforms. UI Updated the Locker layout to fit more item types. Bug Fixes Removed trailing periods and added “the” in the appropriate place in the privacy screen.

The display of the purchase button area in the Battle Pass screen will no longer briefly show incorrect information on first entry.

Challenge headers will no longer show the wrong category name and style after scrolling. ART + ANIMATION Added improvements to Storm visualization, including rain & lightning effects which will increase as the Storm intensifies. Bug Fixes A minor visual change has been made to the mesh shirt underneath the arms of the Power Chord Outfit. This is to fix visual issues caused by the mesh shirt during certain animations and emotes.

REPLAY SYSTEM Replay playback speed can now be adjusted with a controller when the replay HUD is hidden.

Moved “High-Quality FX” flag to Lens settings, and automatically hide certain aperture & focus settings if the depth of field effect isn’t active.

Replays now correctly use the movement keys set in the Input settings.

Inverted the default direction of the third person camera to make the controls consistent with all the other cameras. Bug Fixes The third person camera now works with the inverted Y axis option.

Alt will no longer open the inventory screen while in a replay.

The “Skip Forward” button will no longer stop working during a paused replay.

Health bars no longer incorrectly animate when enabled while in replays.

Health bars no longer turn green when a downed player is eliminated.

Replay follow cameras no longer change targets every time the timeline changes or refreshes.

The drone attach camera position is now correct after the timeline has reset/refreshed. MOBILE Item tooltips in-game will now display more consistently. Bug Fixes The Guided Rocket turn rate is now consistent with other platforms.

Touch controls on the map will now function correctly.

Video settings now display correctly on the Note 9.