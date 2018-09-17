Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Sep. 16)

We’ve been keeping you abreast of the latest Netflix arrivals and departures for years now, but it’s easy to forget to check back as the month rolls on to see what other shows and movies are being added or removed. So rather than ask you to bookmark our monthly posts rounding up all the latest content coming to Netflix or being taken off Netflix, we thought it might be more useful to put together a weekly post going forward.

Below is a complete list of all of the content that will be coming and going from Netflix this week. We’ll likely publish these on the weekends in future weeks, but for now, this covers the seven day stretch from Sunday to Saturday. If you’re worried about missing something before it’s removed, you can always check the monthly post.

Some of the highlights this week include Role Models, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the Netflix original series Maniac, which is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, whom you might remember as the director of the first season of True Detective. The biggest departure has to be Wes Anderson’s Moonrise Kingdom:

Arrivals

Sunday, September 16th

Role Models



Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Monday, September 17th

The Witch

Tuesday, September 18th

American Horror Story: Cult



D.L. Hughley: Contrarian— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Friday, September 21st

Departures

Sunday, September 16th

Are You Here



Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie



Moonrise Kingdom

