iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, and iPhone 7: Which iPhone should you buy?

It’s official, folks, for the second straight year, Apple unveiled three new iPhones during its usual mid-September media event yesterday. Unlike last year, however, all three new iPhones look the same. They all have the all-screen design with the iconic notch at the top, and the home button is gone for good. That is, if you’re looking for a 2018 iPhone right now.

Because Apple will still sell older models right alongside the brand new ones. The iPhone SE, 6 and iPhone 6s have reached the end of life, while last year’s iPhone X will also be discontinued. No point keeping it around with a better iPhone XS already official.

That said, here’s Apple’s fall 2018 iPhone lineup, complete with all the new prices:

iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

32GB iPhone 7: $449

128GB iPhone 7: $549

32GB iPhone 7 Plus: $569

128GB iPhone 7 Plus: $669

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

64GB iPhone 8: $599

256GB iPhone 8: $749

64GB iPhone 8 Plus: $699

256GB iPhone 8 Plus: $849

iPhone XR

64GB iPhone XR: $749

128GB iPhone XR: $799

256GB iPhone XR: $899

iPhone XS

64GB iPhone XS: $999

256GB iPhone XS: $1,149

512GB iPhone XS: $1,349

iPhone XS Max

64GB iPhone XS Max: $1,099

256GB iPhone XS Max: $1,249

512GB iPhone XS Max: $1,449

Just like in previous years, Apple is selling a wide-variety of iPhones, starting at $449 and going all the way up to $1,449. Regardless of your budget, if you want to purchase a brand new iPhone, this cheat-sheet should come in handy — obviously, if you’re comfortable getting used iPhones, you’re going to get an even better model for your money. What’s worth noting is that the 32GB storage tier is almost gone and that the iPhone 8 phones are still more than decent devices a year after their launch — we’re practically looking at iPhone X specs into a form factor that still retains that beloved Touch ID sensor. We’ve highlighted the 2018 iPhones below:

