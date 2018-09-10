A big leak might’ve just confirmed key details about Apple’s iPhone Xs

We’re now just a few days away from Apple’s big 2018 iPhone event, which is scheduled to take place at the company’s new California campus on Wednesday. As is the case each and every year, however, there is precious little for Apple to actually reveal during its press conference. While much of the world will still be surprised when Apple shows off its new iPhone models on stage at the Steve Jobs Theater later this week, those of us who track all the leaks each year know just about everything there is to know. In fact, we know more about Apple’s new iPhone models right now than we typically do at this point, since one of the latest big leaks came from Apple itself.

Just last week a blog found official press renders hiding on Apple’s website, so we’ve seen exactly what Apple has in store. We also know that the phones will be called the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max, which is another detail that isn’t always confirmed ahead of Apple’s new iPhone launches. And now, another new leak may have confirmed yet another detail about the two most exciting new iPhone models Apple is set to show off on stage on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Apple will take the wraps off of a slew of new products. We’re expecting new Apple Watch Series 4 models, new iPad Pro models, possibly new MacBook laptops, and of course three new iPhone models. The most affordable new iPhone will feature a design similar to the current-generation iPhone X but with a 6.1-inch LCD screen, slightly wider bezels, an aluminum housing in place of stainless steel, and slightly less impressive specs that will help Apple sell the phone for much less than the two flagship models.

Of course, it’s the flagship models that we’re all most interested in. The new iPhone Xs will be the successor to Apple’s current iPhone X, featuring the exact same design and a 5.8-inch OLED display along with upgraded specs. Then a larger version of the phone, which is expected to be called the iPhone Xs Max, will include the same exact specs aside from the larger 6.5-inch OLED screen and a bigger battery.

In addition to upgraded specs, Apple typically throws in a few additional updated when it releases “S” model phones. In the case of this year’s iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max, we’re expecting a sleek new gold finish to be made available in addition to silver and space gray. There might be a few more new features Apple shows off on stage this week though, and one rumor suggested that the new models might have twice as much storage as their predecessors. That would mean the entry-level versions would pack 128GB of storage instead of 64GB, and the upgraded models would feature 512GB. According to a new leak, however, that won’t be the case.

Slashleaks user Dimitri12 has been known to post accurate information about unreleased smartphones in the past, though he has missed the mark on several occasions as well. In this case, Dimitri12 supposedly got his hands on two stickers that will appear on the iPhone Xs retail boxes in the US and in the UK. They look the part, though there’s obviously no way to guarantee their authenticity at this point. If they are real though, they bring some bad news along with them — Apple’s new iPhones will ship with either 64GB or 256GB of internal storage, just like the current models. Here are the pictures of the stickers in question:

Again, there’s no way to confirm with absolute certainty that these stickers are authentic. We likely won’t know for certain until Apple executives take the stage on Wednesday and unveil the company’s new 2018 iPhone lineup.