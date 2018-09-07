A crazy conspiracy theory makes the Pixel 3 XL sound exciting for the first time

Google just confirmed what we already knew, that the Pixel 3 event will take place in New York on October 9th this year. That said, I’d usually tell you that we already know everything about the main star of Google’s show. The Pixel 3, and especially the Pixel 3 XL were featured in many leaks that included thorough hands-on previews and even full reviews of the phone. But the plot just thickened thanks to what appears to be a Google-fueled Pixel 3 XL conspiracy theory.

The gist of it is that Google faked the Pixel 3 XL leaks just to throw people off. The Pixel 3 XL with a notch isn’t real, that theory says, and Google orchestrated the whole charade in the past few weeks.

The evidence comes from a YouTuber who says that Google contacted him to ask for permission to use a Pixel 3 XL video, but also to announce the October 9th media event. He wasn’t forced to sign an NDA before discussing the matter, and he explained it all in a YouTube video — of course.

What Jon Prosser, the owner of the front page tech channel says in the clip at the end of this post is that Google asked for a specific Pixel 3 XL video in which he’s blasting the Pixel 3 XL’s ugly notch. Apparently, Google has been in touch with other YouTubers, asking them for similar clips. Apparently, Google wants to make some sort of montage of people complaining about the Pixel 3 XL notch.

The same Prosser talked in other clips about how the Pixel 3 XL leaks were faked for Google to hide the actual design of the handset, suggesting the phone might not have a notch like the iPhone X.

It all seems far-fetched. Google would have had to create a working Pixel 3 XL with a notch and then fake the theft of a batch of units that would later be sold on the black market in Ukraine and Russia.

But Google has already added notch support to Android Pie, which seems to be an indication the new Pixels are going to get notches. Not to mention that no Nexus or Pixel phone Google ever made was kept secret. If real, this Pixel 3 XL charade would require a massive effort for the company. Google would still have to test the real Pixel 3 XL while the world is looking at the fake one.

Come October 9th, everything will be explained. In the meantime, check out Prosser’s video below (the Google bit starts at the 3:37 minute mark):