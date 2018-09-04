This is our first look at Apple’s completely redesigned iPad Pro models

In just a few days, the collective eyes of the tech world will be laser focused on Apple’s September 12th media event at the company’s Apple Park campus. As you’ve likely heard by now, Apple is expected to introduce a trio of new iPhone models, a lineup which will reportedly include a 6.5-inch iPhone variant of the current iPhone X (rumored to be called an iPhone XS) along with a 6.1-inch iPhone with a nearly edgeless LCD display. The iPhone, though, isn’t the only piece of Apple hardware poised to get an exciting refresh this year.

Over the past few months, we’ve seen a number of credible reports claiming that Apple is planning to introduce two brand new iPad Pro models in 11-inch and 12.9-inch form factors before the end of the year. And while it remains to be seen if Apple will unveil new iPad Pro models at its upcoming iPhone event, it’s a safe bet that Apple will have refreshed iPads available for purchase before the 2018 holiday shopping season kicks into high gear. All that said, MySmartPrice recently released a video and intriguing renders of Apple’s rumored iPad Pro models based off of leaked CAD images obtained from noted leaker Onleaks.

As you can tell from the first image below, Apple’s upcoming iPad Pro will take some heavy design cues from last year’s iPhone X, which is to say that the tried and true home button will be kicked to the curb and replaced with Face ID. You’ll also note that the revamped iPad Pro doesn’t quite feature an edgeless display and that the front-facing camera modules and Face ID sensors blend seamlessly into bezels that are much smaller than on previous iPad models. Incidentally, we’ve seen conflicting reports as to whether or not Face ID on the iPad will work in landscape mode.

As for other changes we can expect to see, the render below reveals the absence of a headphone jack. On a related note, there have been rumblings that Apple this year will stop bundling a Lightning to 3.5mm headphone adapter with the iPhone and, presumably, its upcoming iPad Pro models.

A video which showcases a 360 degree view of Apple’s revamped 12.9-inch iPad Pro can be seen below.

Additional renders of the forthcoming 12.9-inch iPad Pro can be viewed below.