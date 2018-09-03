Now that September has arrived, it’s time to refresh your memory and remind you of all the Netflix originals shows, movies, and specials set to premiere over the course of the month. We’ll get to all that, but there are really only three words you need to remember: Maniac, Maniac, and Maniac. Cary Joji Fukunaga’s mind-bending new series is set to hit Netflix’s catalog on September 21st and it looks absolutely incredible. Fukunaga, whose producing and writing credits include Sin Nombre, The Alienist, and the first season of True Detective, is the creator of the series, which stars Emma Stone, Jonah Hill, Justin Theroux, and Sally Field. We have every indication that it’s going to be fantastic, and you can watch the trailer right here:
On top of that, there’s plenty more to look forward to over the course of the month of September. We’ve got the second season of Atypical, the season five of BoJack Horseman, Norm McDonald’s new show, the fifth season of Chef’s Table, and a the second edition of the mockudrama American Vandal, the first season of which has a 98% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. It obviously doesn’t get much better than that.
The full list of Netflix original releases for the month of September can be found below with links where available. If you’d also like to see all of the third-party content coming to Netflix over the course of the month, you can check it out right here. And while you’re waiting for all the biggest releases to hit Netflix’s catalog this month, don’t forget that season 2 of Ozark just hit Netflix this past Friday so you have something to tide you over.
Streaming September 1st
- La Catedral del Mar— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Monkey Twins— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mr. Sunshine— NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Streaming Every Saturday)
- Sisters— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 3rd
- A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 7th
- Atypical: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Cable Girls: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- City of Joy— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- First and Last— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Next Gen— NETFLIX FILM
- Sierra Burgess Is A Loser— NETFLIX FILM
- Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Most Assassinated Woman in the World— NETFLIX FILM
Streaming September 11th
- Daniel Sloss: Live Shows— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Resistance Banker— NETFLIX FILM
Streaming September 12th
- Life— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- On My Skin— NETFLIX FILM
Streaming September 14th
- American Vandal: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bleach— NETFLIX FILM
- Boca Juniors Confidential— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- BoJack Horseman: Season 5— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ingobernable: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- LAST HOPE— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Norm Macdonald has a Show— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Angel— NETFLIX FILM
- The Dragon Prince— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Land of Steady Habits— NETFLIX FILM
- The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part A— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 18th
- D.L. Hughley: Contrarian— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 21st
- Battlefish— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- DRAGON PILOT: Hisone & Masotan— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Hilda— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Maniac: Limited Series— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Nappily Ever After— NETFLIX FILM
- Quincy— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Good Cop— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 26th
- Norsemen: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 28th
- Chef’s Table: Volume 5— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- El Marginal: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Forest of Piano— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Hold the Dark— NETFLIX FILM
- Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Lost Song— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Made in Mexico— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Skylanders Academy: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The 3rd Eye— NETFLIX FILM
- Two Catalonias— NETFLIX FILM