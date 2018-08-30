This Lenovo laptop uses a super-fast mobile processor for better battery life

Last year, the Galaxy Note 8’s Snapdragon 835 chip was used to power the world’s first Windows laptops built on mobile platforms, devices supposed to deliver better battery life and always-connected mobile experience. This year, the Note 9’s Snapdragon 845 won’t be used inside notebooks, because Qualcomm created a mobile platform to handle Windows 10 needs. That’s the octa-core Snapdragon 850 platform, and Lenovo just launched its first Windows laptop based on it.

The Yoga C630 WOS — Windows on Snapdragon, if you need to know — is just one of the new laptops that Lenovo unveiled at IFA 2018 in Germany, a high-end device supposed to offer LTE connectivity and up to 25 hours of battery life (video playback).

Made of aluminum, the laptop has a slim 12.5mm profile and weighs just 2.6lbs (1.2kg). Because a Qualcomm chip powers it, the computer doesn’t need a fan, which means you’ll never experience any of that annoying fan noise that you might be familiar with from previous notebook experiences.

As for performance, the Snapdragon 850 should deliver up to 30% performance increase over previous Windows on Snapdragon devices. The Snapdragon 845 that powers the Note 9 and other 2018 Android flagships is up to 25% faster than the Snapdragon 835.

The 13-inch Full HD touchscreen supports stylus input, although the Lenovo Pen is sold separately.

The Yoga C630 WOS also comes with an integrated Snapdragon X20 LTE modem that supports speeds of up to 1.2Gbps, if you’re lucky to get that kind of speed out of your LTE carrier.

Other specs include up to 8GB of storage, up to 256GB UFC 2.1 flash memory, stereo speakers, 2 USB-C ports, audio-jack, SIM card holder, and fingerprint sensor.

The laptop will start shipping in November in with prices starting at €999 in Europe and $849.99 in the US.