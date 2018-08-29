Spotify’s $5-a-month Hulu student bundle now includes Showtime as well

Spotify’s premium plan for students is turning into such a great deal that I’m actually considering going back to school. Just months after announcing a $5 monthly bundle for students that includes a free subscription to Hulu, Spotify today revealed that Showtime is being added to the bundle as well, also completely free of charge.

All eligible college students in the US over the age of 18 have access to Spotify Premium for Students, which costs $4.99 a month. If you’ve never signed up before, you can get the first three months for just $0.99. If you already have a student account on Spotify, all you have to do is log in and add Showtime to your package.

Adding Hulu to the bundle already made it a no-brainer for most college students, but with Showtime, the value of the package increases exponentially. To put the $5 monthly cost into perspective, a standard Spotify Premium plan costs $10 a month, Hulu’s limited commercials plan costs $8 a month, and Showtime charges $11 a month for access to live streaming channels and on-demand content. That’s $24 a month (or $288 a year) in savings.

It’s also a brilliant way to get people hooked on Showtime without asking them to shell out for a separate subscription. It’s no secret that Showtime has lived in HBO’s shadow for decades, but now countless college students have virtually free access to the service, just as highly-publicized shows like Who Is America?, Kidding, and Patrick Melrose begin to air. By the time the students leave college, Showtime might be their premium network of choice.

Spotify’s updated student bundle is available right now for all eligible US college students.