Lonely dolphin has humped so many tourists that a French town had to ban swimming with him

A tiny seaside town in northwestern France has been forced to warn locals and tourists against swimming in the ocean. What could possibly warrant such a prohibition? Perhaps there’s bacteria in the water, or maybe tourists were damaging an offshore reef? No, no, it’s just one particularly lonely, horny dolphin.

The aquatic mammal’s name is Zafar, and he’s a friendly fellow. In fact, he’s become a bit too friendly for the liking of local residents and tourists who visit the area. Zafar loves social interaction, and since he’s taken on a solitary life without a pod of fellow dolphins he seems to favor human companionship.

The dolphin isn’t aggressive, at least not in a hostile way, but his habit of “rubbing” against everything from boat hulls and kayaks to human divers has raised some concerns. Zafar was a local celebrity for a while, and his frequent appearances near watercraft were a happy surprise for most people. Lately, however, he’s become a bit more pushy, and it’s clear that he’s craving some romance.

Now, the town has been forced to issue a ban on swimming and diving off shore when the dolphin is around. The primary concern is that the dolphin’s behavior could cause injury, and the fear is not without warrant. A woman swimming off shore had to be picked up by a rescue boat when the dolphin began actively preventing her from returning to land.

The town is hopeful that his behavior will reverse after he gets over his bout of sexual frustration, but in the meantime they’re not taking any chances. Swimmers and boaters are advised to stay at least 160 feet away from the dolphin at all times.