If you thought August was a big month for Netflix original content, well, you were right. In fact, August is a huge month for Netflix, with a whopping 47 different original series, movies, and specials debuting over the course of the month. There are still more than a dozen new Netflix originals set to begin streaming between tomorrow and next Friday, and you’ll find the complete list of additions right here. If you’re too lazy to check it out, the star of the show is definitely season 2 of Ozark, which will be available in its entirety beginning next Friday, August 31st.
Following that last big day of premieres in August, September start with a bang and continues all month long with nonstop Netflix original debuts. In total, 52 different full seasons of Netflix shows, original movies, and original specials will be added to the company’s catalog over the course of September. There are so many highlights that it’s difficult to know where to start, but the most hotly anticipated addition as far as we’re concerned has to be Maniac, starring Emma Stone, Jonah Hill, Justin Theroux, and Sally Field. This mind-bending limited series was created by Cary Joji Fukunaga, whose producing and/or writing credits include Sin Nombre, The Alienist, and True Detective, the first season of which may very well have been the best season of any show in the past decade. What about the second season? We like to pretend it never happened.
Here’s the trailer for Maniac:
Other big additions to the always-expanding catalog of Netflix original content include the second season of Atypical, the fifth season of BoJack Horseman, the premiere of Norm McDonald’s new show, the fifth season of Chef’s Table, and a new season of American Vandal, which has a 98% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.
You’ll find the full list of September Netflix original releases below with links where available. You can see all of the third-party content coming to Netflix next month right here.
Streaming September 1st
- La Catedral del Mar— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Monkey Twins— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mr. Sunshine— NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Streaming Every Saturday)
- Sisters— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 3rd
- A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 7th
- Atypical: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Cable Girls: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- City of Joy— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- First and Last— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Next Gen— NETFLIX FILM
- Sierra Burgess Is A Loser— NETFLIX FILM
- Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Most Assassinated Woman in the World— NETFLIX FILM
Streaming September 11th
- Daniel Sloss: Live Shows— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Resistance Banker— NETFLIX FILM
Streaming September 12th
- Life— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- On My Skin— NETFLIX FILM
Streaming September 14th
- American Vandal: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bleach— NETFLIX FILM
- Boca Juniors Confidential— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- BoJack Horseman: Season 5— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ingobernable: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- LAST HOPE— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Norm Macdonald has a Show— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Angel— NETFLIX FILM
- The Dragon Prince— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Land of Steady Habits— NETFLIX FILM
- The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part A— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 18th
- D.L. Hughley: Contrarian— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 21st
- Battlefish— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- DRAGON PILOT: Hisone & Masotan— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Hilda— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Maniac: Limited Series— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Nappily Ever After— NETFLIX FILM
- Quincy— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Good Cop— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 26th
- Norsemen: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 28th
- Chef’s Table: Volume 5— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- El Marginal: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Forest of Piano— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Hold the Dark— NETFLIX FILM
- Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Lost Song— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Made in Mexico— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Skylanders Academy: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The 3rd Eye— NETFLIX FILM
- Two Catalonias— NETFLIX FILM