I figured it was going to be hard for Netflix to top the great slate of content it introduced in August, but this September might legitimately have a strong argument to be the best single month for the streaming service in years. In addition to many of the best original series Netflix has ever produced returning for new seasons, there are several exciting additions to the lineup, such as Maniac, The Dragon Prince, and Norm Macdonald’s talk show.

Not interested in any of the original series? Well, I’m happy to report that Netflix is also bringing a ton of movies to its service as well in September. Some of the highlights include Groundhog Day, Scarface, A Wrinkle in Time, and The Emperor’s New Groove. Oh, and some indie flick called Black Panther?

You can see the full list of additions to the Netflix streaming service for the month of September below:

Streaming September 1st

10,000 B.C.



Another Cinderella Story



Assassins



August Rush



Bruce Almighty



Delirium



Fair Game



Groundhog Day



King Kong



La Catedral del Mar — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Martian Child



Monkey Twins — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Mr. Sunshine — NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Streaming Every Saturday)



Nacho Libre



Pearl Harbor



Scarface



Sisters — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Spider-Man 3



Stephanie



Summer Catch



Sydney White



The Ant Bully



The Breakfast Club



The Cider House Rules



The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy



The Keeping Hours



The River Wild



The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning



Two Weeks Notice



Unforgiven

Streaming September 2nd

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch

Disney’s The Emperor’s New Groove



Maynard



Quantico: Season 3

Streaming September 3rd

A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming September 4th

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther

Streaming September 5th

Van Helsing: Season 2



Wentworth: Season 6

Streaming September 6th

Once Upon a Time: Season 7

Streaming September 7th

Streaming September 10th

Call the Midwife: Series 7

Streaming September 11th

Streaming September 12th

Blacklist: Season 5

Life — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

On My Skin— NETFLIX FILM

Streaming September 14th

Streaming September 15th

Inside The Freemasons: Season 1

Streaming September 16th

Role Models



Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Streaming September 17th

The Witch

Streaming September 18th

American Horror Story: Cult



D.L. Hughley: Contrarian— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming September 21st

Streaming September 23rd

The Walking Dead: Season 8

Streaming September 25th

Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time



Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Streaming September 26th

Norsemen: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Hurricane Heist

Streaming September 28th

Streaming September 30th

Big Miracle

Check back in a little while for a full list of movies, shows and specials being removed from Netflix next month. In the meantime, watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming in September below: