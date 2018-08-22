I figured it was going to be hard for Netflix to top the great slate of content it introduced in August, but this September might legitimately have a strong argument to be the best single month for the streaming service in years. In addition to many of the best original series Netflix has ever produced returning for new seasons, there are several exciting additions to the lineup, such as Maniac, The Dragon Prince, and Norm Macdonald’s talk show.
Not interested in any of the original series? Well, I’m happy to report that Netflix is also bringing a ton of movies to its service as well in September. Some of the highlights include Groundhog Day, Scarface, A Wrinkle in Time, and The Emperor’s New Groove. Oh, and some indie flick called Black Panther?
You can see the full list of additions to the Netflix streaming service for the month of September below:
Streaming September 1st
- 10,000 B.C.
- Another Cinderella Story
- Assassins
- August Rush
- Bruce Almighty
- Delirium
- Fair Game
- Groundhog Day
- King Kong
- La Catedral del Mar— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Martian Child
- Monkey Twins— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mr. Sunshine— NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Streaming Every Saturday)
- Nacho Libre
- Pearl Harbor
- Scarface
- Sisters— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spider-Man 3
- Stephanie
- Summer Catch
- Sydney White
- The Ant Bully
- The Breakfast Club
- The Cider House Rules
- The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
- The Keeping Hours
- The River Wild
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
- Two Weeks Notice
- Unforgiven
Streaming September 2nd
- Disney’s Lilo & Stitch
- Disney’s The Emperor’s New Groove
- Maynard
- Quantico: Season 3
Streaming September 3rd
- A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 4th
- Marvel Studios’ Black Panther
Streaming September 5th
- Van Helsing: Season 2
- Wentworth: Season 6
Streaming September 6th
- Once Upon a Time: Season 7
Streaming September 7th
- Atypical: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Cable Girls: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- City of Joy— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Click
- First and Last— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Next Gen— NETFLIX FILM
- Sierra Burgess Is A Loser— NETFLIX FILM
- Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Most Assassinated Woman in the World— NETFLIX FILM
Streaming September 10th
- Call the Midwife: Series 7
Streaming September 11th
- Daniel Sloss: Live Shows— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Resistance Banker— NETFLIX FILM
Streaming September 12th
- Blacklist: Season 5
- Life— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- On My Skin— NETFLIX FILM
Streaming September 14th
- American Vandal: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bleach— NETFLIX FILM
- Boca Juniors Confidential— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- BoJack Horseman: Season 5— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ingobernable: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- LAST HOPE— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Norm Macdonald has a Show— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Angel— NETFLIX FILM
- The Dragon Prince— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Land of Steady Habits— NETFLIX FILM
- The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part A— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 15th
- Inside The Freemasons: Season 1
Streaming September 16th
- Role Models
- Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Streaming September 17th
- The Witch
Streaming September 18th
- American Horror Story: Cult
- D.L. Hughley: Contrarian— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 21st
- Battlefish— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- DRAGON PILOT: Hisone & Masotan— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Hilda— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Maniac: Limited Series— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Nappily Ever After— NETFLIX FILM
- Quincy— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Good Cop— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 23rd
- The Walking Dead: Season 8
Streaming September 25th
- Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time
- Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Streaming September 26th
- Norsemen: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Hurricane Heist
Streaming September 28th
- Chef’s Table: Volume 5— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- El Marginal: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Forest of Piano— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Hold the Dark— NETFLIX FILM
- Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Lost Song— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Made in Mexico— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Skylanders Academy: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The 3rd Eye— NETFLIX FILM
- Two Catalonias— NETFLIX FILM
Streaming September 30th
- Big Miracle
Check back in a little while for a full list of movies, shows and specials being removed from Netflix next month. In the meantime, watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming in September below: