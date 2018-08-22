Jacob Siegal
August 22nd, 2018 at 11:03 AM

I figured it was going to be hard for Netflix to top the great slate of content it introduced in August, but this September might legitimately have a strong argument to be the best single month for the streaming service in years. In addition to many of the best original series Netflix has ever produced returning for new seasons, there are several exciting additions to the lineup, such as ManiacThe Dragon Prince, and Norm Macdonald’s talk show.

Not interested in any of the original series? Well, I’m happy to report that Netflix is also bringing a ton of movies to its service as well in September. Some of the highlights include Groundhog Day, Scarface, A Wrinkle in Time, and The Emperor’s New Groove. Oh, and some indie flick called Black Panther?

You can see the full list of additions to the Netflix streaming service for the month of September below:

Streaming September 1st

  • 10,000 B.C.
  • Another Cinderella Story
  • Assassins
  • August Rush
  • Bruce Almighty
  • Delirium
  • Fair Game
  • Groundhog Day
  • King Kong
  • La Catedral del MarNETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Martian Child
  • Monkey TwinsNETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Mr. SunshineNETFLIX ORIGINAL  (Streaming Every Saturday)
  • Nacho Libre
  • Pearl Harbor
  • Scarface
  • SistersNETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Spider-Man 3
  • Stephanie
  • Summer Catch
  • Sydney White
  • The Ant Bully
  • The Breakfast Club
  • The Cider House Rules
  • The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
  • The Keeping Hours
  • The River Wild
  • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
  • Two Weeks Notice
  • Unforgiven

Streaming September 2nd

  • Disney’s Lilo & Stitch
  • Disney’s The Emperor’s New Groove
  • Maynard
  • Quantico: Season 3

Streaming September 3rd

Streaming September 4th

  • Marvel Studios’ Black Panther

Streaming September 5th

  • Van Helsing: Season 2
  • Wentworth: Season 6

Streaming September 6th

  • Once Upon a Time: Season 7

Streaming September 7th

Streaming September 10th

  • Call the Midwife: Series 7

Streaming September 11th

Streaming September 12th

  • Blacklist: Season 5
  • LifeNETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • On My SkinNETFLIX FILM

Streaming September 14th

Streaming September 15th

  • Inside The Freemasons: Season 1

Streaming September 16th

  • Role Models
  • Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Streaming September 17th

  • The Witch

Streaming September 18th

Streaming September 21st

Streaming September 23rd

  • The Walking Dead: Season 8

Streaming September 25th

  • Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time
  • Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Streaming September 26th

Streaming September 28th

Streaming September 30th

  • Big Miracle

Check back in a little while for a full list of movies, shows and specials being removed from Netflix next month. In the meantime, watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming in September below:

Image Source: Netflix
