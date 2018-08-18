10 new movie trailers you need to watch from this past week

I was wrong to dismiss The Meg last week. It turns out plenty of people want to watch more movies about sharks. The new Jason Statham movie displaced the latest Mission: Impossible episode at the top of the box office. Launching this week are Mile 22, Crazy Rich Asians, and Alpha, with the former likely to go for The Meg‘s title.

While I don’t focus on TV series in these weekly movie trailers roundup, I do have to tell you that Disenchantment is now available on Netflix. It’s The Simpsons in the Middle Ages. On Netflix.

An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn

A crime story with shades of humor, An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn is a movie starring Aubrey Plaza as Lulu Danger. Now, Lulu isn’t happily married, which is probably why she’ll be into an event called “An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn; For One Magical Night Only,” hosted by a mysterious man from her past.

Arizona

Arizona will launch in theaters and on demand on August 24th, which means you won’t really have to leave your home to watch it. It’s also a crime story with traces of humor, considering who’s in it. Just watch the trailer, and you’ll quickly understand what I mean.

Green Book

Viggo Mortensen and X star in Green Book, and that’s all the information I need for wanting to watch it. The film is based on the real story of a working-class Italian-American taking the job of the driver for an African-American pianist who’s touring the American South during the 60s.

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Here’s a sneak peek at Ralph Breaks the Internet, which is Disney’s sequel for the original Wreck-It Ralph. The animation launches on November 21st, and here’s what you can expect from it:

Roma

Hitting Netflix this December, Roma is also a story that’ll premiere in your living room as long as you’ve got an active subscription. The motion picture tells the story looking at the life of a middle-class family in Mexico City back in the 70s.

The Angel

Let’s stay on Netflix for one more trailer, for a movie that sounds a lot more exciting than Roma. We’re looking at The Angel, the true story of one of the Israeli Intelligence’s most important assets, the son-in-law of President Nasser of Egypt, and special adviser to his successor Anwar Sadat. The Angel launches on September 14th.

The Happytime Murders

The Happytime Murders is the Muppets movie adults deserve. It’s the Deadpool of Muppets movie. It’s the Muppets movie you’ll have to hide from your kids. It’s (probably) the Muppets movie your MoviePass pass won’t cover.

What Men Want

I shouldn’t even tell you what What Men Want is about. You’ve probably seen What Women Want many years ago, so this is the reverse. Only we don’t have Mel Gibson in this one. Instead, Taraji P. Henson is in the lead. Hilarious:

Widows

Speaking of strong female characters, let’s check out the new clip for Widows, a movie about a gang of women who have to step up and take the roles of their dead husbands. You know, the movie where Liam Neeson dies at the beginning. But with Viola Davis and Carrie Coon in it, we don’t really need Neeson.