Apple’s new MacBook will launch in September, and it won’t be as cheap as we thought

After a hiatus, reports that Apple will launch an affordable MacBook soon are intensifying again, with Apple expected to launch the new laptop series by Christmas. A rumor a few days ago said that an Apple supplier expects strong Apple orders for Apple’s new inexpensive notebooks in the fourth quarter of the year.

A brand new story says the cheaper MacBook will arrive in September, and that it might not be as cheap as initially expected.



Per Digitimes, Apple will unveil the entry-level MacBook in September, during the iPhone launch event. The device will pack 14nm Kaby Lake processors and will cost $1,200 according to sources.

Apple reportedly wanted to launch the 13-inch MacBook in the fourth quarter of 2017, but Intel kept delaying its 10nm chips, which forced Apple to redesign the MacBook, to make use of the existing 14nm Kaby Lake processors.

Digitimes refers to this inexpensive Mac as MacBook, although previous reports suggested the device will mostly be a redesigned MacBook Air, which should sport a Retina display on top of other improvements.

That’s not to say the 12-inch MacBook line isn’t getting a 2018 refresh. After all, Apple only updated the MacBook Pro this year.

A TrendForce research note seen by BGR also explicitly mentioned that a new MacBook Air will launch at the end of the third quarter, following the MacBook Pro that hit stores at the start of the same period. A price quote wasn’t given.

But, if the figure above is accurate, the pricing structure seems rather strange. The 12-inch MacBook currently starts at $1,299. The 13-inch MacBook Air, meanwhile, starts at $999, and it’s the most affordable MacBook right now. The brand new Pros start at $1,799 and $2,399, though 2017 models, which are still in stock, go as low as $1,299.